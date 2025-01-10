Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.77
4.77
4.77
4.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.13
-4.1
-4.11
-2.38
Net Worth
0.64
0.67
0.65
2.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.64
0.67
0.65
2.39
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.55
0.58
0.65
2.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0
0.14
Debtor Days
0
275.62
Other Current Assets
0.59
0.59
0.66
1.92
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.09
0.09
0.02
0.13
Total Assets
0.64
0.67
0.67
2.39
