Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.94
(1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.19

0.18

0.2

0.18

yoy growth (%)

5.44

-7.64

11.52

16.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.08

-0.09

-0.06

As % of sales

47.43

46.67

45.24

34.84

Other costs

-0.2

-0.08

-0.09

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

105.83

46.03

47.45

38.39

Operating profit

-0.1

0.01

0.01

0.04

OPM

-53.26

7.28

7.29

26.76

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.1

0.01

0.01

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-1.04

-26.27

-8.62

-19.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

0.01

0.01

0.03

Exceptional items

-1.62

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.72

0.01

0.01

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-15,850.44

-18.03

-66.46

6.57

NPM

-883.72

5.91

6.66

22.17

