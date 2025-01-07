Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.19
0.18
0.2
0.18
yoy growth (%)
5.44
-7.64
11.52
16.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.08
-0.09
-0.06
As % of sales
47.43
46.67
45.24
34.84
Other costs
-0.2
-0.08
-0.09
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
105.83
46.03
47.45
38.39
Operating profit
-0.1
0.01
0.01
0.04
OPM
-53.26
7.28
7.29
26.76
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.1
0.01
0.01
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-1.04
-26.27
-8.62
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
0.01
0.01
0.03
Exceptional items
-1.62
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.72
0.01
0.01
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-15,850.44
-18.03
-66.46
6.57
NPM
-883.72
5.91
6.66
22.17
No Record Found
