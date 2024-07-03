iifl-logo-icon 1
Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd Share Price

2.89
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.98
  • Day's High2.99
  • 52 Wk High3.27
  • Prev. Close2.94
  • Day's Low2.89
  • 52 Wk Low 1.41
  • Turnover (lac)1.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.98

Prev. Close

2.94

Turnover(Lac.)

1.08

Day's High

2.99

Day's Low

2.89

52 Week's High

3.27

52 Week's Low

1.41

Book Value

0.13

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 63.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.77

4.77

4.77

4.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.13

-4.1

-4.11

-2.38

Net Worth

0.64

0.67

0.65

2.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.19

0.18

0.2

0.18

yoy growth (%)

5.44

-7.64

11.52

16.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.08

-0.09

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.1

0.01

0.01

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.25

0.02

0.03

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.44

-7.64

11.52

16.5

Op profit growth

-870.66

-7.74

-69.59

6.29

EBIT growth

-799.9

1.58

-70.29

6.57

Net profit growth

-15,850.44

-18.03

-66.46

6.57

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amit Agrawal

Director

Amrita Khetan

Independent Director

Devkinandan Sharma

Director

Raghav Agrawal

Independent Director

Mayank Khetan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Sahu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd

Summary

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited (Formerly known as Jindal Online.Com Limited) was incorporated on 20th February,1995 by a techno-entrepreneur Dr.Yamunadutt Agarwa. The Company is an associate company of Jindal Worldwide Limited which is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Textiles and Textile products since the year 1976. The company started from providing knowledge solutions and Karrox training center for manpower requirements in information technology and ERP Softwares to subsequently venture into internet services.Launched in 1999, the Company is one of the leading ISP in Gujarat,the company provides value enhanced technical solutions and professional expertise through a host of services. Right from inception its aim has been to establish itself as an ASP rather than being an ISP.The Company enables enterprises directly address the pressing need to become fast, innovative and personalized in their response to digital disruption. Using its industry-specific framework, it adopts a value chain/customer-in view to transform enterprises by harnessing the power of cognitive technologies and rich data resident in enterprises. It is a way to introduce disruptive technology to smartly transform legacy environments. It is equipped with precision guided modules that are driven by speed, skill and accuracy.The company develops solutions for various business need. The company is specialized in developing custom-made software solutions and services in Cutsomer Relation Management
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd share price today?

The Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd is ₹13.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd is 0 and 21.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd is ₹1.41 and ₹3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd?

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 40.06%, 1 Year at 56.38%, 6 Month at 17.60%, 3 Month at 4.26% and 1 Month at 63.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.40 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 63.54 %

