Summary

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited (Formerly known as Jindal Online.Com Limited) was incorporated on 20th February,1995 by a techno-entrepreneur Dr.Yamunadutt Agarwa. The Company is an associate company of Jindal Worldwide Limited which is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Textiles and Textile products since the year 1976. The company started from providing knowledge solutions and Karrox training center for manpower requirements in information technology and ERP Softwares to subsequently venture into internet services.Launched in 1999, the Company is one of the leading ISP in Gujarat,the company provides value enhanced technical solutions and professional expertise through a host of services. Right from inception its aim has been to establish itself as an ASP rather than being an ISP.The Company enables enterprises directly address the pressing need to become fast, innovative and personalized in their response to digital disruption. Using its industry-specific framework, it adopts a value chain/customer-in view to transform enterprises by harnessing the power of cognitive technologies and rich data resident in enterprises. It is a way to introduce disruptive technology to smartly transform legacy environments. It is equipped with precision guided modules that are driven by speed, skill and accuracy.The company develops solutions for various business need. The company is specialized in developing custom-made software solutions and services in Cutsomer Relation Management

