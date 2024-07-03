Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.98
Prev. Close₹2.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.08
Day's High₹2.99
Day's Low₹2.89
52 Week's High₹3.27
52 Week's Low₹1.41
Book Value₹0.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.77
4.77
4.77
4.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.13
-4.1
-4.11
-2.38
Net Worth
0.64
0.67
0.65
2.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.19
0.18
0.2
0.18
yoy growth (%)
5.44
-7.64
11.52
16.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.08
-0.09
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.1
0.01
0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.25
0.02
0.03
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.44
-7.64
11.52
16.5
Op profit growth
-870.66
-7.74
-69.59
6.29
EBIT growth
-799.9
1.58
-70.29
6.57
Net profit growth
-15,850.44
-18.03
-66.46
6.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amit Agrawal
Director
Amrita Khetan
Independent Director
Devkinandan Sharma
Director
Raghav Agrawal
Independent Director
Mayank Khetan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Sahu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kashyap Tele-Medicines Limited (Formerly known as Jindal Online.Com Limited) was incorporated on 20th February,1995 by a techno-entrepreneur Dr.Yamunadutt Agarwa. The Company is an associate company of Jindal Worldwide Limited which is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Textiles and Textile products since the year 1976. The company started from providing knowledge solutions and Karrox training center for manpower requirements in information technology and ERP Softwares to subsequently venture into internet services.Launched in 1999, the Company is one of the leading ISP in Gujarat,the company provides value enhanced technical solutions and professional expertise through a host of services. Right from inception its aim has been to establish itself as an ASP rather than being an ISP.The Company enables enterprises directly address the pressing need to become fast, innovative and personalized in their response to digital disruption. Using its industry-specific framework, it adopts a value chain/customer-in view to transform enterprises by harnessing the power of cognitive technologies and rich data resident in enterprises. It is a way to introduce disruptive technology to smartly transform legacy environments. It is equipped with precision guided modules that are driven by speed, skill and accuracy.The company develops solutions for various business need. The company is specialized in developing custom-made software solutions and services in Cutsomer Relation Management
The Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd is ₹13.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd is 0 and 21.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd is ₹1.41 and ₹3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 40.06%, 1 Year at 56.38%, 6 Month at 17.60%, 3 Month at 4.26% and 1 Month at 63.33%.
