|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|The date, time and mode of convening 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual mean (OAVM) along with the Notice of AGM in that regard. The necessary disclosures in respect of the 30th AGM will be given within the prescribed timeframe Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company, details of E-voting and cut-off date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Summary proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.