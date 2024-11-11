Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th September 2024 Approval of unaudited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Appointment of Director and Change in category of Director

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audit Report thereon and to consider and approve the audited financial statement for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audit Report thereon; Outcome of Board meeting held on 17th May, 2024 Submission of financial results for quarter and year ended 31st, March, 2024 Re-appointment of Independent Director, Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor Re-appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, has appointed Ms. Jyoti Sahu as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024