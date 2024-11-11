|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th September 2024 Approval of unaudited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Director and Change in category of Director
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audit Report thereon and to consider and approve the audited financial statement for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audit Report thereon; Outcome of Board meeting held on 17th May, 2024 Submission of financial results for quarter and year ended 31st, March, 2024 Re-appointment of Independent Director, Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor Re-appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, has appointed Ms. Jyoti Sahu as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the third quarter ended on December 31 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, February 09, 2024, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, February 09, 2024, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
