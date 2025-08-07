Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,031.6
|22.62
|10,96,859.41
|12,552
|4.16
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,435.75
|23.02
|5,96,449.69
|6,114
|2.99
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,461.9
|31.3
|3,96,710.7
|2,888
|4.11
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
240
|20.71
|2,51,586.66
|3,696.1
|2.5
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,037.15
|32.19
|1,49,309.57
|1,297.4
|1.29
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Kati Patang Life Style Ltd Partly Paidup
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.