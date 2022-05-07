Kedia Construction Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.16
2.48
1.75
1.68
Net Worth
3.66
3.98
3.25
3.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.25
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.66
3.98
3.5
3.18
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.51
0.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.6
3.74
2.97
2.68
Inventories
3.56
3.47
2.41
2.02
Inventory Days
3,510.95
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.04
0.02
Debtor Days
34.76
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.35
0.57
0.69
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
Cash
0.05
0.24
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
3.65
3.98
3.5
3.19
