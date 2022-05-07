Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
0.38
0.34
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-44.73
11.11
307.62
-13.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.09
-0.28
-0.03
As % of sales
37.42
25.28
83.24
46.96
Other costs
-0.1
-0.15
-0.11
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.33
40.86
32.16
92.13
Operating profit
0.02
0.12
-0.05
-0.03
OPM
12.23
33.84
-15.4
-39.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.07
0
0.1
0.1
Profit before tax
0.09
0.13
0.05
0.07
Taxes
0
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Tax rate
1.91
-27.04
-54.35
-30.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.09
0.02
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0.09
0.02
0.05
yoy growth (%)
3.59
304.14
-52.37
7,121.35
NPM
48.04
25.63
7.04
60.3
