Open₹2.45
Prev. Close₹2.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.45
Day's Low₹2.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.2
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.74
P/E122.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.16
2.48
1.75
1.68
Net Worth
3.66
3.98
3.25
3.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
0.38
0.34
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-44.73
11.11
307.62
-13.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.09
-0.28
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0.13
0.05
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Working capital
0.03
0.35
0.37
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.73
11.11
307.62
-13.49
Op profit growth
-80.01
-344.02
60.67
5,384.03
EBIT growth
-25.84
152.84
-27.77
7,875.12
Net profit growth
3.59
304.14
-52.37
7,121.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Nitin S Kedia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vijay P Khowala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashita A Koradia
Independent Director
Preeti
Independent Director
Rajkumar Mawatwal
202 2nd Flr No 3 Sir M V Road,
Rahul Mittal Indl P Andheri-E,
Maharashtra - 400059
Tel: 91-22-25342566/25342567/25895900
Website: http://www.kcclindia.in
Email: kcclindia@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Kedia Construction Company Limited was formed in India on 25th August 1981, with the main object of construction, builders, constructions contractors and land developers.During the year 2019, the Comp...
