Kedia Construction Company Ltd Share Price Live

2.45
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:36 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.45
  • Day's High2.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.45
  • Day's Low2.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E122.5
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value12.2
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kedia Construction Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

2.45

Prev. Close

2.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.45

Day's Low

2.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.2

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.74

P/E

122.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Kedia Construction Company Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kedia Construction Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kedia Construction Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:58 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.16%

Non-Promoter- 37.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kedia Construction Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.16

2.48

1.75

1.68

Net Worth

3.66

3.98

3.25

3.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

0.38

0.34

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-44.73

11.11

307.62

-13.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.09

-0.28

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.09

0.13

0.05

0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Working capital

0.03

0.35

0.37

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.73

11.11

307.62

-13.49

Op profit growth

-80.01

-344.02

60.67

5,384.03

EBIT growth

-25.84

152.84

-27.77

7,875.12

Net profit growth

3.59

304.14

-52.37

7,121.35

No Record Found

Kedia Construction Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kedia Construction Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Nitin S Kedia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vijay P Khowala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashita A Koradia

Independent Director

Preeti

Independent Director

Rajkumar Mawatwal

Registered Office

202 2nd Flr No 3 Sir M V Road,

Rahul Mittal Indl P Andheri-E,

Maharashtra - 400059

Tel: 91-22-25342566/25342567/25895900

Website: http://www.kcclindia.in

Email: kcclindia@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Kedia Construction Company Limited was formed in India on 25th August 1981, with the main object of construction, builders, constructions contractors and land developers.During the year 2019, the Comp...
Reports by Kedia Construction Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kedia Construction Company Ltd share price today?

The Kedia Construction Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kedia Construction Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kedia Construction Company Ltd is ₹0.74 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kedia Construction Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kedia Construction Company Ltd is 122.5 and 0.20 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kedia Construction Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kedia Construction Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kedia Construction Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Kedia Construction Company Ltd?

Kedia Construction Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.00%, 3 Years at 3.34%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kedia Construction Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kedia Construction Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.84 %

