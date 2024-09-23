|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 This is inform to you that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Kedia Construction company Limited was held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. ( IST) through VC/OAVM, in accordance with the circular issued by the MCA and SEBI. In this regard, we enclosed herewith the proceeding of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Submission of Voting Results of 43rd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
