Board Meeting 16 May 2025 12 May 2025

Kedia Construction Company Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2025. Financial Result for the Year ended on 31st March, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Companys Board of Directors, at their Meeting held on today i.e. May 16, 2025 have inter-alia considered and approved the following business. 1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. A copy of Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Declaration regarding audit report(s) with an unmodified opinion thereupon is enclosed herewith. The aforesaid Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2025 10 Apr 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held for Appointment of Company Secretary

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2025 24 Jan 2025

KEDIA CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulation, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kedia Construction Co. Limited will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, to approve, inter alia, Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and any other business items with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) this is to inform you that the Companys Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today i.e. January 30, 2025 have inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 30 Dec 2024

KEDIA CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To approve modifications to the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Kirti Investments Limited (KIL or The Transferor Company) and Kedia Construction Company Limited (KCCL or The Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors (the Scheme).

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

KEDIA CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024