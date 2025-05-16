|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2025
|12 May 2025
|Kedia Construction Company Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2025. Financial Result for the Year ended on 31st March, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Companys Board of Directors, at their Meeting held on today i.e. May 16, 2025 have inter-alia considered and approved the following business. 1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. A copy of Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Declaration regarding audit report(s) with an unmodified opinion thereupon is enclosed herewith. The aforesaid Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2025
|10 Apr 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held for Appointment of Company Secretary
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2025
|24 Jan 2025
|KEDIA CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulation, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kedia Construction Co. Limited will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, to approve, inter alia, Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and any other business items with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) this is to inform you that the Companys Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today i.e. January 30, 2025 have inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jan 2025
|30 Dec 2024
|KEDIA CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To approve modifications to the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Kirti Investments Limited (KIL or The Transferor Company) and Kedia Construction Company Limited (KCCL or The Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors (the Scheme).
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|KEDIA CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|KEDIA CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the listing regulations we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kedia Construction Co. Limited will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to approve inter alia Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended lune 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations 2015 read with amendments thereto we would like to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all Insiders Designated persons and their immediate relatives and connected Persons from luly 012024 and shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after declaration ofthe Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 in the Board Meeting dated August 14 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBl (LODR) this is to inform you that the companys Board of Directors, at their meeting held on today i.e. August 14, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Appointment of Ms. Kala Agarwal, Practicing company secretary for the Financial year 2024-25, as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Appointment of PCS Ms. Kala Agarwal, as a Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
