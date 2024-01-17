|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|30 Aug 2023
|19 Sep 2023
|25 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 40th AGM along with Annual Report for the FY 2022-2023 in respect of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) schedule to be held on Monday, 25th September 2023 at 11.30 a.m. through video conferencing mode
