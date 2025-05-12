Kenrik Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.6
2.54
2.06
0.87
Net Worth
12.6
11.54
11.06
5.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0.78
0.57
0.16
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.38
12.11
11.22
6
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.08
0.1
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
10.66
12.02
11.1
5.88
Inventories
10.75
10.01
6.99
8.5
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.78
4.19
4.21
1.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.51
1.31
1.15
0.17
Sundry Creditors
-1.85
-2.79
-1.09
-4.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.53
-0.7
-0.16
-0.14
Cash
2.66
0.01
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
13.39
12.12
11.21
6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.