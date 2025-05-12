iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kenrik Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

27.57
(4.99%)
May 12, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kenrik Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.6

2.54

2.06

0.87

Net Worth

12.6

11.54

11.06

5.87

Minority Interest

Debt

0.78

0.57

0.16

0.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.38

12.11

11.22

6

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.08

0.1

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

10.66

12.02

11.1

5.88

Inventories

10.75

10.01

6.99

8.5

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.78

4.19

4.21

1.47

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.51

1.31

1.15

0.17

Sundry Creditors

-1.85

-2.79

-1.09

-4.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.53

-0.7

-0.16

-0.14

Cash

2.66

0.01

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

13.39

12.12

11.21

6

Kenrik Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kenrik Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.