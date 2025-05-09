Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,510.8
|93.45
|3,11,683.97
|870
|0.31
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
519.35
|77.75
|53,567.6
|185.37
|0.29
|5,350.39
|46.31
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
11.28
|20.14
|7,168.76
|146.21
|0
|638.73
|8.51
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
519.85
|34.07
|7,054.8
|85.23
|0
|2,406.85
|104.71
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,914.4
|51.49
|5,950.34
|48.19
|0.46
|1,131.64
|330.11
