Kenrik Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

26.26
(5.04%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

KENRIK INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,510.8

93.453,11,683.978700.3112,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

519.35

77.7553,567.6185.370.295,350.3946.31

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

11.28

20.147,168.76146.210638.738.51

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

519.85

34.077,054.885.2302,406.85104.71

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

1,914.4

51.495,950.3448.190.461,131.64330.11

Kenrik Industries Ltd: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

