Kenrik Industries Ltd Share Price

26.26
(5.04%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.01
  • Day's High26.26
  • Prev. Close25
  • Day's Low25.01
  • Turnover (lac)168.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kenrik Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

25.01

Prev. Close

25

Turnover(Lac.)

168.58

Day's High

26.26

Day's Low

25.01

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kenrik Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kenrik Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kenrik Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:52 PM
May-2025Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kenrik Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.6

2.54

2.06

0.87

Net Worth

12.6

11.54

11.06

5.87

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kenrik Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,510.8

93.453,11,683.978700.3112,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

519.35

77.7553,567.6185.370.295,350.3946.31

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

11.28

20.147,168.76146.210638.738.51

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

519.85

34.077,054.885.2302,406.85104.71

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

1,914.4

51.495,950.3448.190.461,131.64330.11

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kenrik Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitinkumar Dalpatbhai Shah

Executive Director & CFO

Nihar Nitinbhai Shah

Independent Director

Akshay Hieshkumar Soni

Independent Director

Nishit Dushyant Shah

Independent Director

Sweta R. Panchal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zalakben Chintan Gajjar.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kenrik Industries Ltd

Summary

Kenrik Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Kenrik Industries Private Limited on February 28, 2017 issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Kenrik Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 27, issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of dealing in a broad variety of gold and silver ornaments and bullion. It is mainly focused on traditional Indian jewellery. Their products include handmade gold jewellery studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamond, ruby, cubic zirconia etc. The manufacturing unit is located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company deals only in jewellery certified by BIS Hallmark. The BIS hallmark is a mark of conformity widely accepted by the consumer bestow the additional confidence to consumer on the purity of gold jewellery. To reach up to the utmost customer satisfaction level, the Company focus on jewelleries based on the customer preference. The Company is proposing the IPO of 34,98,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 8.75 Crore.
Company FAQs

What is the Kenrik Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kenrik Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kenrik Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kenrik Industries Ltd is ₹32.82 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kenrik Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kenrik Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kenrik Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kenrik Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kenrik Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kenrik Industries Ltd?

Kenrik Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kenrik Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kenrik Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 100.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 0.00 %

