SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹25.01
Prev. Close₹25
Turnover(Lac.)₹168.58
Day's High₹26.26
Day's Low₹25.01
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.6
2.54
2.06
0.87
Net Worth
12.6
11.54
11.06
5.87
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,510.8
|93.45
|3,11,683.97
|870
|0.31
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
519.35
|77.75
|53,567.6
|185.37
|0.29
|5,350.39
|46.31
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
11.28
|20.14
|7,168.76
|146.21
|0
|638.73
|8.51
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
519.85
|34.07
|7,054.8
|85.23
|0
|2,406.85
|104.71
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,914.4
|51.49
|5,950.34
|48.19
|0.46
|1,131.64
|330.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nitinkumar Dalpatbhai Shah
Executive Director & CFO
Nihar Nitinbhai Shah
Independent Director
Akshay Hieshkumar Soni
Independent Director
Nishit Dushyant Shah
Independent Director
Sweta R. Panchal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zalakben Chintan Gajjar.
Reports by Kenrik Industries Ltd
Summary
Kenrik Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Kenrik Industries Private Limited on February 28, 2017 issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Kenrik Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 27, issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of dealing in a broad variety of gold and silver ornaments and bullion. It is mainly focused on traditional Indian jewellery. Their products include handmade gold jewellery studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamond, ruby, cubic zirconia etc. The manufacturing unit is located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company deals only in jewellery certified by BIS Hallmark. The BIS hallmark is a mark of conformity widely accepted by the consumer bestow the additional confidence to consumer on the purity of gold jewellery. To reach up to the utmost customer satisfaction level, the Company focus on jewelleries based on the customer preference. The Company is proposing the IPO of 34,98,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 8.75 Crore.
The Kenrik Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kenrik Industries Ltd is ₹32.82 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kenrik Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kenrik Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kenrik Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 May ‘25
Kenrik Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
