Kenrik Industries Ltd Company Summary

26.26
(5.04%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Kenrik Industries Ltd Summary

Kenrik Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Kenrik Industries Private Limited on February 28, 2017 issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Kenrik Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 27, issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of dealing in a broad variety of gold and silver ornaments and bullion. It is mainly focused on traditional Indian jewellery. Their products include handmade gold jewellery studded with precious and semi-precious stones such as diamond, ruby, cubic zirconia etc. The manufacturing unit is located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company deals only in jewellery certified by BIS Hallmark. The BIS hallmark is a mark of conformity widely accepted by the consumer bestow the additional confidence to consumer on the purity of gold jewellery. To reach up to the utmost customer satisfaction level, the Company focus on jewelleries based on the customer preference. The Company is proposing the IPO of 34,98,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 8.75 Crore.

