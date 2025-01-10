Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.75
9.93
9.93
9.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
163.02
26.12
18.78
15.52
Net Worth
187.77
36.05
28.71
25.45
Minority Interest
Debt
54.8
84.62
84.12
74.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
242.57
120.67
112.83
100.25
Fixed Assets
15.35
12.81
12.66
8.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.35
0.03
0.03
0.02
Networking Capital
226
107.57
98.52
89.82
Inventories
201.02
128.07
106.01
101.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.29
2.02
3.31
0.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.42
1.87
0.72
0.78
Sundry Creditors
-1.1
-22.84
-11.01
-12.26
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.63
-1.55
-0.51
-0.69
Cash
0.86
0.27
1.62
1.56
Total Assets
242.56
120.68
112.83
100.25
