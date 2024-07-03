Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹637
Prev. Close₹636.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹78.53
Day's High₹637
Day's Low₹615
52 Week's High₹670
52 Week's Low₹272
Book Value₹75.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,554.85
P/E57.67
EPS11.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.75
9.93
9.93
9.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
163.02
26.12
18.78
15.52
Net Worth
187.77
36.05
28.71
25.45
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Tarachand Mehta
Independent Director
Naressh Mahendra Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Jain
Additional Director & JMD
Rajesh Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (Erstwhile known Khazanchi Jewellers Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Company on March 25, 1996 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Consequent upon conversion to a Public Company, the name of the Company changed to Khazanchi Jewellers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation has been issued by the Registrar of Companies, dated April 27, 2023.Promoted by Tarachand Mehta and Goutham, the company is a prominent player in the Indian jewellery industry, with a strong presence in both wholesale and retail sectors. The Company is dealing in gold / silver jewellery, bullion, diamonds and related products. The Promoters are experienced entrepreneurs with over 25 years of expertise in the field. It offer a diverse range of jewellery products in designing, manufacturing, and selling high-quality jewellery that includes necklaces, chains, rings, earrings, bangles, bracelets, pendants, nose pins, mangalsutras, and kadas. The Company focus in creating exquisite wedding jewellery and other pieces suitable for festive occasions. Company is promoted by Tarachand Mehta and Goutham.The product portfolio includes traditional, contemporary and combination designs across jewellery lines, for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery. The offerings include gold jewellery, from handmade Indian ethnic to the cutting-edge styles of the urban world. The Company primarily source finished jewellery from third party production vendors l
The Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹628.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd is ₹1554.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd is 57.67 and 8.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd is ₹272 and ₹670 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 130.91%, 6 Month at 53.32%, 3 Month at 20.81% and 1 Month at -2.70%.
