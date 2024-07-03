iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd Share Price

628.3
(-1.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:23:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open637
  • Day's High637
  • 52 Wk High670
  • Prev. Close636.05
  • Day's Low615
  • 52 Wk Low 272
  • Turnover (lac)78.53
  • P/E57.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value75.87
  • EPS11.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,554.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

637

Prev. Close

636.05

Turnover(Lac.)

78.53

Day's High

637

Day's Low

615

52 Week's High

670

52 Week's Low

272

Book Value

75.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,554.85

P/E

57.67

EPS

11.03

Divi. Yield

0

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.50%

Non-Promoter- 1.43%

Institutions: 1.43%

Non-Institutions: 24.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.75

9.93

9.93

9.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

163.02

26.12

18.78

15.52

Net Worth

187.77

36.05

28.71

25.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Tarachand Mehta

Independent Director

Naressh Mahendra Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Jain

Additional Director & JMD

Rajesh Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd

Summary

Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (Erstwhile known Khazanchi Jewellers Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Company on March 25, 1996 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Consequent upon conversion to a Public Company, the name of the Company changed to Khazanchi Jewellers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation has been issued by the Registrar of Companies, dated April 27, 2023.Promoted by Tarachand Mehta and Goutham, the company is a prominent player in the Indian jewellery industry, with a strong presence in both wholesale and retail sectors. The Company is dealing in gold / silver jewellery, bullion, diamonds and related products. The Promoters are experienced entrepreneurs with over 25 years of expertise in the field. It offer a diverse range of jewellery products in designing, manufacturing, and selling high-quality jewellery that includes necklaces, chains, rings, earrings, bangles, bracelets, pendants, nose pins, mangalsutras, and kadas. The Company focus in creating exquisite wedding jewellery and other pieces suitable for festive occasions. Company is promoted by Tarachand Mehta and Goutham.The product portfolio includes traditional, contemporary and combination designs across jewellery lines, for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery. The offerings include gold jewellery, from handmade Indian ethnic to the cutting-edge styles of the urban world. The Company primarily source finished jewellery from third party production vendors l
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹628.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd is ₹1554.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd is 57.67 and 8.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd is ₹272 and ₹670 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd?

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 130.91%, 6 Month at 53.32%, 3 Month at 20.81% and 1 Month at -2.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.51 %
Institutions - 1.44 %
Public - 24.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.