Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd Summary

Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (Erstwhile known Khazanchi Jewellers Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Company on March 25, 1996 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Consequent upon conversion to a Public Company, the name of the Company changed to Khazanchi Jewellers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation has been issued by the Registrar of Companies, dated April 27, 2023.Promoted by Tarachand Mehta and Goutham, the company is a prominent player in the Indian jewellery industry, with a strong presence in both wholesale and retail sectors. The Company is dealing in gold / silver jewellery, bullion, diamonds and related products. The Promoters are experienced entrepreneurs with over 25 years of expertise in the field. It offer a diverse range of jewellery products in designing, manufacturing, and selling high-quality jewellery that includes necklaces, chains, rings, earrings, bangles, bracelets, pendants, nose pins, mangalsutras, and kadas. The Company focus in creating exquisite wedding jewellery and other pieces suitable for festive occasions. Company is promoted by Tarachand Mehta and Goutham.The product portfolio includes traditional, contemporary and combination designs across jewellery lines, for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery. The offerings include gold jewellery, from handmade Indian ethnic to the cutting-edge styles of the urban world. The Company primarily source finished jewellery from third party production vendors located across India. This includes all types of jewellery made of gold, diamond and other precious and semi-precious stones. Additionally, to cater to increasing demand in the market, it engaged artisans on job work basis for manufacturing of gold jewellery. It outsource work of making ornaments to various artisans with whom the Company developed strong relationships. It offer handcrafted jewellery, which are designed and manufactured by in-house designers in close collaboration along with skilled local craftsmen located across the country.The Company acquired Khazanchi Silvers Pvt. Ltd. to further expand their silver business in 2018-19. The Company raised funds aggregating to Rs. 96.74 Crores through public issue with the issue and allotment of 69,10,000 Equity Shares in July, 2023.