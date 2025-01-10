To,

The Members of

M/s. KHAZANCHI JEWELLERS LIMITED

(Formerly Known as Khazanchi Jewellers Private Limited)

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 29th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS / PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

PARTICULARS 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Income 82,152.91 48,181.65 Less: Expenditure 78,482.39 47,154.63 Profit before Tax 3,670.52 1,027.02 Less: Current Tax 970.46 270.97 Less: Deferred Tax (31.88) (0.44) Profit after Tax 2,731.94 756.49

During the financial year (FY) 2023-2024, the company has achieved a total income of 82,152.91 lakhs as compared to 48,181.65 lakhs in the financial year 2022-2023. The profit before tax for 2023-2024 stood at 3,670.52 lakhs compared to 1,027.02 lakhs in the financial year 2022-2023. The profit after tax for 2023-2024 stood at 2,731.94 lakhs compared to 756.49 lakhs in the financial year 2022-2023

2. CONVERSION TO PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY:

The company has changed its constitution from a Private Limited company to a Public Limited Company vide certificate of Incorporation dated 27th April, 2023.

3. DIVIDEND:

Considering future growth prospects for the company, the Board of Directors decided to retain the profits earned and therefore does not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve for the financial year 2023-2024.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the Company has not altered/modified its authorised share capital. The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares to its directors or employees.

A. AUTHORISED CAPITAL

The authorised capital of the Company stood at 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty five crore only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two crore fifty lakhs only) Equity shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

B. PAID UP CAPITAL

The Paid up share capital of the Company stood at 24,74,69,000/- (Rupees Twenty four crore seventy four lakhs sixty nine thousand only) divided into 2,47,46,900 (Two crore forty seven lakhs forty six thousand nine hundred only) Equity shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

During the year, the Company had issued Shares by way of following Allotments:

Date of allotment Type of Issue Type of Shares No. of shares issued Face Value in () Premium in() Total amount in () May 26, 2023 Allotment of shares for consideration other than cash Equity Shares 79,05,700 10 25 27,66,99,500 August 02, 2023 Initial Public offer (IPO) Equity Shares 69,10,000 10 130 96,74,00,000

6. DETAILS OF UTILIZATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER (IPO):

During the year under review, the Company raised funds aggregating to 96.74 Crores through public issue. The Company has utilized the funds raised through issue for the purpose as stated in the Letter of Offer. Details of utilization of fund as on 31st March, 2024 are as under:

Original Object Original allocation Funds Utilised Amount of Deviation Remarks a. Estimated Capital Expenditure for the new showroom 862.23 146.52 715.71 Refer note 1 & 2 b. Estimated Inventory cost for the new showroom 2,000.00 2,000.00 Nil NA c. Augmenting the working capital requirements of the existing operations 5,500.00 5,500.00 Nil NA d. General Corporate Purposes 1,200.00 0 1200.00 Refer note 1

Note 1: The Board of Directors of the company has approved vide its board meeting dated 05th February, 2024 the variation in utilization of initial public offering ("IPO") size to an extent of 1915.71 Lakhs (19.80% of the Total IPO size) and the same has been approved by the shareholders by way of postal ballot and the resolution was passed on 09th March, 2024. The amount of 1915.71 Lakhs has been utilized for working capital requirements of the company as envisaged.

Note No. 2: The funds required for the estimated capital expenditure for the new showroom will be generated through internal accruals of the company

7. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the purview of section 73 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, during the year under the review and therefore details mentioned in Rule 8(5)(v) & (vi) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to deposits covered under chapter V is not required to be given.

8. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR & NATURE OF CHANGE IN BUSINESS:

The company is dealing in gold / silver jewellery, bullion, diamonds and related products. There is no change in the nature of business during the year as compared to previous year.

9. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, a Management Discussion and Analysis Report is attached to page no 20.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The company has not given loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the financial statements.

11. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All the related party transactions during Financial Year 2023-24 were carried out in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis and therefore disclosure in Form AOC - 2 is not required to be given. The details of related party transactions is given as notes in the audited financial statements.

The Company has adopted policy on Related Party Transactions and can be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.khazanchi.co.in/files/Related%20Party%20Transactions%20Policy.pdf

12. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

In accordance with the requirements of Section 135 of the Act, the Company has formulated a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) which is available on the website of the Company at https://www.khazanchi. co.in/files/CSR%20policies Khazanchi%20lewellery.pdf.

An Annual Report on CSR activities of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 as required to be given under Section 135 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 has been provided as an Annexure - 1 to this Report.

13. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

No material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and till the date of this report.

14. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE-BLOWER POLICY FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES.

The Company has formulated a comprehensive Whistle-blower Policy in line with the provisions of Section 177(9) and Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 with a view to enable the stakeholders, including Directors, individual employees to freely communicate their concerns about illegal or unethical practices and to report genuine concerns to the Audit Committee of the Company. The mechanism provides adequate safeguards against victimisation of Directors or employees who avail of the mechanism. The Vigil Mechanism has been placed in the website of the Company at https://www.khazanchi.co.in/files/Whistle%20blower%20 policy.pdf.

15. DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

No significant and material orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have an impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

During the year under review, your Company had not received any complaint.

16. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the amendments to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return (Form MGT-7) for the financial year ended March 31,2024, will be made available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https:// www.khazanchi.co.in/annual-return.html.

17. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Your Company is taking utmost care to conserve energy wherever possible. There was no technology absorption, foreign earnings during the year under review.

The company has foreign exchange outgo of 42,000/- during the financial year 2023-2024.

18. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The company is not having any Subsidiary / Joint Ventures / Associate Companies.

19. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

15 Board Meetings were held during the Current Financial year and the gap between two meetings was not more than 120 days. The date of the meetings and the attendance of directors is enclosed as Annexure to this report.

Date Tarachand Mehta Goutham Naressh M Jain Bijal Yogesh Durgavale Rithika Bohra Vikas Mehta April 01,2023 ? ? X X X ? April 27, 2023 ? ? X X X ? May 04, 2023 ? ? ? X X X May 16, 2023 ? ? ? X X X May 26, 2023 ? ? ? X X X June 01,2023 ? ? ? X X X June 07, 2023 ? ? ? X X X June 10, 2023 ? ? X X X X June 22, 2023 ? ? X X X X July 15, 2023 ? ? X X X X August 02, 2023 ? ? X X X X September 11, 2023 ? ? ? ? ? X November 02, 2023 ? ? X ? ? X February 05, 2024 ? ? X ? ? X March 30, 2024 ? ? ? ? ? X

20. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON:

The details of Directors, change in Directors and Key Managerial Person is mentioned below

DIN / PAN NAME DESIGNATION 01234768 Tarachand Mehta Managing Director 01642002 Goutham Executive Director 08102162 Naressh M Jain Independent Director 07403891 Bijal Yogesh Durgavale Independent Director 10307277 Rithika Bohra Additional Director ANEPA9529R Aashish Mehta Chief Executive officer ABBPV5557B Vikas Mehta Chief Financial officer IAVPS9412R Sakshi Jain Company Secretary ACZPR1412L Rajesh Kumar Chief Operating officer

Appointment/Cessation/ change in designation of directors and KMP:

Name DIN / PAN Designation Date of appointment Sakshi Jain IAVPS9412R Appointed as Company Secretary April 01,2023 Naressh M Jain 08102162 Appointed as additional Director May 04, 2023 Bijal Yogesh Durgavale 07403891 Appointed as additional Director May 04, 2023 Vikas Mehta 03331961 Resignation as Additional Director May 04, 2023 Vikas Mehta ABBPV5557B Appointed as Chief financial officer May 04, 2023 Aashish Mehta ANEPA9529R Appointed as Chief Executive officer May 04, 2023 Naressh M Jain 08102162 Change in designation as Director May 26, 2023 Bijal Yogesh Durgavale 07403891 Change in designation as Director May 26, 2023 Rithika Bohra 10307277 Appointed as Additional Director September 11,2023 Rajesh Kumar ACZPR1412L Appointed as Chief Operating officer March 30, 2024

Note:

a) Mr. Goutham, director, retires by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting and is eligible for reappointment.

b) Mrs. Rithika Bohra was appointed as Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 11.09.2023 and holds office upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting and is eligible to continue as Director of the Company. The Company has received a letter from a member proposing her candidature as Director of the Company. The Board recommends her continuation as a Director of the Company.

21. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of requirements under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 (3) of SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on March 30, 2024. The Independent Directors at the meeting, inter alia, reviewed the following.

• Performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as a whole.

• Performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Director.

• Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

• Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of

Corporate Affairs (IICA) towards the inclusion of their names in the data bank and they meet the requirements of proficiency self-assessment test. The Company has received declarations of independence in accordance with the provisions of the Act as well as the LODR Regulations from all the Independent Directors

22. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROLS AND COMPLIANCE WITH LAWS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

23. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards 1 and 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

24. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND OTHER BOARD COMMITTEES

TERMS OF REFERENCE

As per the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013

1. Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the Company.

2. Review and monitor the Auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of audit process.

3. Review with the Management the quarterly Financial Statements and the annual Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon, before submission to the Board for approval, with particular reference to:

• matters required to be included in the Directors responsibility statement to be included in the boards reportin terms of Clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.?

• disclosure of any related party transactions.

• modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report

4. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related parties.

5. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments.

6. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary.

7. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems.

8. Monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters.

9. To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism.

COMPOSITION, NAME OF MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN

In terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors consisting of below mentioned Directors as a practice of good governance:

(i) Naressh M Jain (DIN: 08102162) - Chairman (Independent Director)

(ii) Bijal Yogesh Durgavale (DIN: 07403891) - Member (Independent Director)

(iii) Rithika Bohra (DIN: 10307277) - Member (Non-executive Director)

Date Naressh M Jain Bijal Yogesh Durgavale Tarachand Mehta Rithika Bohra (committee was reconstituted in Board meeting held on 09.08.2024) November 02, 2023 X ? ? NA February 05, 2024 ? ? ? NA March 30, 2024 ? ? ? NA

25. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The brief terms of reference are as per the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013

1. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees;

2. For every appointment of an independent Director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an Independent Director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an Independent Director shall have the capabilities identified in such description.

3. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board;

4. Devising a policy on Board diversity;

5. Identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in Senior Management in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommend to the Board their appointment and removal.

6. Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the Independent Director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of Independent Directors.

7. Recommend to the Board all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to Senior Management.

In terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Company has constituted Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors consisting of below mentioned Independent Directors as a practice of good governance:

(i) Naressh M Jain (DIN: 08102162) - Chairman (Independent Director)

(ii) Bijal Yogesh Durgavale (DIN: 07403891) - Member (Independent Director)

(iii) Rithika Bohra (DIN: 10307277) - Member (Non-executive Director)

Date Goutham Naressh M Jain Bijal Yogesh Durgavale Rithika Bohra August 02, 2023 ? ? ? NA September 11, 2023 NA ? ? ? March 30, 2024 NA ? ? ?

26. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

In terms of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 20 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), 2015, the Company has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors and one meeting was conducted on March 30, 2024 and all directors were present:

(i) Bijal Yogesh Durgavale (DIN: 07403891) - Chairman (Independent Director)

(ii) Tarachand Mehta (DIN: 01234768) - Member (Managing Director)

(iii) Goutham (DIN: 01642002) - Member (Director)

27. REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed and adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy in terms of the Section 178 of the Act. The policy, inter alia, lays down the principles relating to appointment, cessation, remuneration and evaluation of directors, key managerial personnel and senior management personnel of the Company. The Nomination & Remuneration Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://www.khazanchi.co.in/files/ Nomination%20and%20Remuneration%20Policy.pdf

28. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES:

None of the Independent/Non-Executive Directors have any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgement of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

29. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder are annexed to this Report as Annexure-2.

30. AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORTS

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The shareholders of the company at the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 05th July, 2023 appointed M/s. PSDY & Associates, FRN: 010625S Chartered Accountants, Pondicherry as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the financial year 20272028. The Company has received confirmation from them that their appointment is within the limits specified under the Act and are eligible to continue as Auditors of the Company.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, appointed M/s. AK Jain and associates, Company Secretary in Practice, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. Secretarial Audit Report, issued by the Secretarial Auditor in Form No. MR-3 forms part of this Report and is annexed herewith as Annexure -3.

C. INTERNAL AUDITORS

Mr. Mohanraj Perumal, Chartered Accountants, having M.No. 218053, performs the duties of Internal Auditors of the Company.

31. AUDITORS REPORT:

There are no disqualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers in the auditors report and secretarial auditors report. The Auditors have not reported any frauds under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

32. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost Records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Company.

33. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has a Proper Risk Management Policy towards Operations and Administrative affairs of the Company. The Directors review the Policy at regular intervals of time and ensure Proper Implementation of the Policy Formulated https://www.khazanchi.co.in/files/Risk%20Management%20Policy.pdf

34. LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES:

Your Companys shares were listed with BSE Limited (BSE SME platform) on August 07, 2023. Your Company paid the Listing Fees for the financial year 2024-25.

35. SEXUAL HARRASMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace. During the Financial Year 202324, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment. The company has formed Internal Complaint Committee to address issues pertaining to sexual harassment at work place, during the period under the review no complaint has been received to Internal Complaint Committee. During the year 2023-24, there were no complaints received or pending.

Following is the constitution of the Internal Committee:

Post of Committee Members Employee Name Designation Mobile Number E-mail id 1 Presiding Officer Fancy Devi Marketing 9169162224 Kjplgroup1@gmail.com 2. Member Sakshi Jain Company Secretary 9791186026 cs@khazanchi.co.in 3. Member Aashish Mehta CEO 9500078028 aashishmehtakh@gmail.com 4. External Member Bijal Yogesh Durgavale Independent Director 9870658706 Patelbijal87@gmail.com

36. DISCLOSURE RELATING TO LOANS AND ADVANCES TO FIRMS / COMPANIES IN WHICH DIRECTORS ARE INTERESTED BY NAME AND AMOUNT:

During the year under review, your Company did not provide any loans / advances, to any Firms / Companies in which Directors are interested.

37. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the financial year 2023-24.

38. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

Not applicable

39. GENERAL DISCLOSURE

During the year, there were no transactions requiring disclosure or reporting in respect of matters relating to:

a) issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

b) issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme;

c) raising of funds through preferential allotment or qualified institutions placement;

d) instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution.

40. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge, belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made for the same.

b) appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently, and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024 and of the Profit of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024,

c) proper and sufficient care have been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities,

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis

e) The Internal Financial Controls had been laid down, to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

41. CERTIFICATION FROM COMPANY SECRETARY IN PRACTICE

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10) (i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 relating to certificate of non disqualification of directors is not applicable to the company as company has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange

42. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Companies Act 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board and Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 states that the performance evaluation of Independent Directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board and after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information flow, frequency of meetings and functioning etc. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board and after seeking inputs from the Committee Members. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee Meetings. The Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role. In a separate Meeting of Independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated.

43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors take this opportunity to acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz members, customers, suppliers, bankers, business partners/associates, financial institutions and various regulatory authorities for their consistent support/encouragement to the Company.