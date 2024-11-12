Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 to consider proposal of declaring interim Dividend to appoint Mr. Tanuj jain as Independent Director to redesignate appointment of Mr. Rajesh Mehta Chief Operating Officer as Additional Director cum Joint Managing Director of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting The board of directors have recommended and approved interim dividend of 5% of the face value i.e. Rs. 0.50 (Rupees fifty paise only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company and approve the limited review report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results and limited review report for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 8 May 2024

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Khazanchi Jewellers Limited has informed BSE that meeting of Board of Directors of the company to be conducted on 17th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th March, 2024 at 02:00 PM to appoint Mr. Rajesh Mehta as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024