Kids Medical Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.09
7.09
7.09
7.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
0.27
0.28
0.15
Net Worth
7.31
7.36
7.37
7.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.57
7.62
7.63
7.61
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
7.15
7.2
7.2
7.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Debtor Days
234.86
Other Current Assets
7.23
7.26
7.26
7.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.08
-0.08
-0.07
Creditor Days
74.72
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.15
Cash
0.23
0.22
0.22
0.19
Total Assets
7.58
7.62
7.62
7.61
