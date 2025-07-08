iifl-logo
Kids Medical Systems Ltd Share Price Live

7.98
(-5.00%)
Feb 3, 2020|03:28:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.98
  • Day's High7.98
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close8.4
  • Day's Low7.98
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kids Medical Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

7.98

Prev. Close

8.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.98

Day's Low

7.98

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kids Medical Systems Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Feb, 2025

arrow

Kids Medical Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kids Medical Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:14 AM
Mar-2025Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.41%

Non-Promoter- 44.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kids Medical Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.09

7.09

7.09

7.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

0.27

0.28

0.15

Net Worth

7.31

7.36

7.37

7.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.34

0.51

2.24

yoy growth (%)

-33.37

-77.12

Raw materials

-0.21

-0.07

-0.21

As % of sales

63.95

15.08

9.63

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.32

-0.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.33

-0.28

0.13

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.28

9.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.37

-77.12

Op profit growth

47.77

-213.18

EBIT growth

43.87

-261.4

Net profit growth

19.16

-333.36

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Kids Medical Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,297.55

166.991,26,140.91177.390.12658.785.26

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,567.15

83.931,08,804.01333.40.372,075.3607.44

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

790.15

464.7959,653.02-42.230.13388.47120.19

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,965.45

93.1540,166.09159.980.23919.03106.95

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,218.85

65.6732,736.7793.410.04802.87130.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kids Medical Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pallavi Anirvan Dam

Independent Director

Nihar Pankaj Parekh

Independent Director

Nishchal Bhatt

Director

Hinil Patel

Non Executive Director

Shantanu Neekhara

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Ramniklal Suchak

Managing Director

Neha Kishor Gokhru

Director

Prasad Vijay Anjarlekar

Registered Office

210 ArcadiaHiranandani Estate,

Nr Sachin Tower Anand Nagar Rd,

Gujarat - 380015

Tel: -

Website: http://www.thekidsclinic.in

Email: pallavi.dam@thekidsclinic.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Kids Medical Systems Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Kids Medical Systems Private Limited at Ahmedabad on May 22, 2013. Consequent upon the conversion of the Compan...
Reports by Kids Medical Systems Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kids Medical Systems Ltd share price today?

The Kids Medical Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kids Medical Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kids Medical Systems Ltd is ₹5.66 Cr. as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kids Medical Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kids Medical Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.77 as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kids Medical Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kids Medical Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kids Medical Systems Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of Kids Medical Systems Ltd?

Kids Medical Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -38.53%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -30.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kids Medical Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kids Medical Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.59 %

