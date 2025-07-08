Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹7.98
Prev. Close₹8.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.98
Day's Low₹7.98
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.09
7.09
7.09
7.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
0.27
0.28
0.15
Net Worth
7.31
7.36
7.37
7.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.34
0.51
2.24
yoy growth (%)
-33.37
-77.12
Raw materials
-0.21
-0.07
-0.21
As % of sales
63.95
15.08
9.63
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.32
-0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.28
0.13
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
9.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.37
-77.12
Op profit growth
47.77
-213.18
EBIT growth
43.87
-261.4
Net profit growth
19.16
-333.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,297.55
|166.99
|1,26,140.91
|177.39
|0.12
|658.7
|85.26
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,567.15
|83.93
|1,08,804.01
|333.4
|0.37
|2,075.3
|607.44
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
790.15
|464.79
|59,653.02
|-42.23
|0.13
|388.47
|120.19
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,965.45
|93.15
|40,166.09
|159.98
|0.23
|919.03
|106.95
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,218.85
|65.67
|32,736.77
|93.41
|0.04
|802.87
|130.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pallavi Anirvan Dam
Independent Director
Nihar Pankaj Parekh
Independent Director
Nishchal Bhatt
Director
Hinil Patel
Non Executive Director
Shantanu Neekhara
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Ramniklal Suchak
Managing Director
Neha Kishor Gokhru
Director
Prasad Vijay Anjarlekar
210 ArcadiaHiranandani Estate,
Nr Sachin Tower Anand Nagar Rd,
Gujarat - 380015
Tel: -
Website: http://www.thekidsclinic.in
Email: pallavi.dam@thekidsclinic.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kids Medical Systems Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Kids Medical Systems Private Limited at Ahmedabad on May 22, 2013. Consequent upon the conversion of the Compan...
Reports by Kids Medical Systems Ltd
