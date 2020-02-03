Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.34
0.51
2.24
yoy growth (%)
-33.37
-77.12
Raw materials
-0.21
-0.07
-0.21
As % of sales
63.95
15.08
9.63
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.32
-0.55
As % of sales
70.63
63.67
24.66
Other costs
-0.21
-0.33
-1.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.84
65.16
56.81
Operating profit
-0.33
-0.22
0.19
OPM
-97.42
-43.92
8.87
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.06
Interest expense
0
-0.05
0
Other income
0
0.03
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.28
0.13
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.33
-0.28
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
-0.33
-0.28
0.12
yoy growth (%)
19.16
-333.36
NPM
-99.43
-55.59
5.44
No Record Found
