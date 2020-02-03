Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,297.55
|166.99
|1,26,140.91
|177.39
|0.12
|658.7
|85.26
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,567.15
|83.93
|1,08,804.01
|333.4
|0.37
|2,075.3
|607.44
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
790.15
|464.79
|59,653.02
|-42.23
|0.13
|388.47
|120.19
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,965.45
|93.15
|40,166.09
|159.98
|0.23
|919.03
|106.95
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,218.85
|65.67
|32,736.77
|93.41
|0.04
|802.87
|130.22
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.