Kids Medical Systems Ltd Company Summary

Kids Medical Systems Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Kids Medical Systems Private Limited at Ahmedabad on May 22, 2013. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Kids Medical Systems Limited on September 7, 2017. The Kids Clinic (TKC) is a venture of Kids Medical Systems Private Ltd Started in June, 2013. The company has launched its first Pediatric clinic chain in the country. Since then the company has grown both in width and depth. From one clinic in Dombvilli (Thane District- Maharastra) to 15 (Fifteen) Hospitals/Doctors with whom it entered into Management Partnership/ Franchisee agreements/Revenue sharing arrangement till date. The business model has evolved and become significantly stronger with each passing year. Kids Medical is a tech-management company offering exclusive services which can benefit and better the child healthcare sector. TKC partners with doctors at a clinic /premise level. The Company offers services which can assist and help doctors to manage, educate and develop their clinic, its infrastructure, its people and most importantly also provide guidance in services to parents of the child. The overall output is purely focused on delivering great health services by using technological platforms to connect the audience with the doctors and vice versa. TKC also assists in all the services like timely reminders on vaccinations and other services are offered to parents proactively as the company understand a proper communication, and better service standards offered at the time of distress where immediate child healthcare services are required.

