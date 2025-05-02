Board Meeting 13 Jun 2025 13 Jun 2025

Resignation of Mrs. Prajakta Kumar Rokade (Membership no. 57864) from the position of Company Secretary of the Company. .Appointment of Mrs. Prajakta Kumar Rokade (Membership no. 57864) as an Company Secretary in the Company;

Board Meeting 2 May 2025 28 Apr 2025

Kids Medical Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve & take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended on: a. 30th September 2019; b. 30th September 2020; c. 30th September 2021; d. 30th September 2022 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and to take on record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. To consider and approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on: a. 31st March 2020; b. 31st March 2021; c. 31st March 2022; d. 31st March 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and to take on record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06.06.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Feb 2025 11 Feb 2025

Kids Medical Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kids Medical Systems Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 18th February 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following businesses as enclosed herewith. This is to submit that the meeting of the Board of Directors of KIDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS LIMITED held on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:45 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company. The Board transacted and approved all the matters as attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/02/2025) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2025) Intimation of Resignation of Managing Director, Mr. Anirvan Amitava Dam (DIN: 03031807) pursunat to Regulation 30 of the SBEI (Listing obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 5 Dec 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, a meeting of board of directors was held on November 22, 2024 at 16:00 pm and in this regards the following is the outcome: 1. Approval of standalone un audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. 2. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report. on standalone financial Results. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 a meeting for board of directors was held on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 16:00 p.m. and concluded at 17:00 p.m. and in this regards following is the outcome thereof; 1. Approval of standalone unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. We also enclose the Limited Review Report on standalone financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024