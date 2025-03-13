|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Mar 2025
|18 Feb 2025
|This is to submit that the meeting of the Board of Directors of KIDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS LIMITED held on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:45 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company. The Board transacted and approved all the matters as attached herewith Declaration of voting results in relation to the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.