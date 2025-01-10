Kiduja India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
1.72
1.72
1.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.4
-59.87
-53.26
-48.75
Net Worth
-20.4
-58.15
-51.54
-47.03
Minority Interest
Debt
140.36
77.67
160.16
46.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
119.96
19.52
108.62
-0.14
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
121.08
19.83
6.57
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.13
-0.32
-0.04
-0.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.18
0.66
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.01
0
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.07
-0.4
-0.07
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.03
-0.44
-0.3
-0.11
Cash
0.01
0.01
102.09
0
Total Assets
119.96
19.52
108.62
-0.16
No Record Found
