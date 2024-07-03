SectorFinance
Open₹429.25
Prev. Close₹439.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.6
Day's High₹439.5
Day's Low₹420
52 Week's High₹515.05
52 Week's Low₹160
Book Value₹-24.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)103.19
P/E3.07
EPS143.22
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
1.72
1.72
1.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.4
-59.87
-53.26
-48.75
Net Worth
-20.4
-58.15
-51.54
-47.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
12.73
-12.51
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A D Jaipuria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Archana A Jaipuria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Samir Singhai
Director
Ujjval A. Jaipuria
Director
Kushal A. Jaipuria
Independent Director
Vivek Tekriwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
POOJA MITESH CHAVAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kiduja India Ltd
Summary
Kiduja India Ltd was established in Nov.85. The Company is primarily engaged in business of Investments and dealing in Shares and Securities. The Company is registered as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India.The Company converted 2,23,000 Fully Convertible Debentures of Rs.50/- each into 11,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par in the year 1996, which thus increased the Equity to Rs.0.60 crores.In 1997, the company again raised its Equity Share Capital by Issuing 11,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par,thereby taking the total Equity to Rs.1.72 crores.
Read More
The Kiduja India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹429.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiduja India Ltd is ₹103.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kiduja India Ltd is 3.07 and -17.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiduja India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiduja India Ltd is ₹160 and ₹515.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kiduja India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.18%, 3 Years at 15.27%, 1 Year at 146.35%, 6 Month at 77.55%, 3 Month at 1.58% and 1 Month at -1.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.