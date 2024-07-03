Summary

Kiduja India Ltd was established in Nov.85. The Company is primarily engaged in business of Investments and dealing in Shares and Securities. The Company is registered as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India.The Company converted 2,23,000 Fully Convertible Debentures of Rs.50/- each into 11,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par in the year 1996, which thus increased the Equity to Rs.0.60 crores.In 1997, the company again raised its Equity Share Capital by Issuing 11,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par,thereby taking the total Equity to Rs.1.72 crores.

