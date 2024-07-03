iifl-logo-icon 1
Kiduja India Ltd Share Price

429.95
(-2.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open429.25
  • Day's High439.5
  • 52 Wk High515.05
  • Prev. Close439.25
  • Day's Low420
  • 52 Wk Low 160
  • Turnover (lac)3.6
  • P/E3.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-24.63
  • EPS143.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)103.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kiduja India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

429.25

Prev. Close

439.25

Turnover(Lac.)

3.6

Day's High

439.5

Day's Low

420

52 Week's High

515.05

52 Week's Low

160

Book Value

-24.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

103.19

P/E

3.07

EPS

143.22

Divi. Yield

0

Kiduja India Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Kiduja India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kiduja India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kiduja India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

1.72

1.72

1.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.4

-59.87

-53.26

-48.75

Net Worth

-20.4

-58.15

-51.54

-47.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

12.73

-12.51

0.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Kiduja India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kiduja India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A D Jaipuria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Archana A Jaipuria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Samir Singhai

Director

Ujjval A. Jaipuria

Director

Kushal A. Jaipuria

Independent Director

Vivek Tekriwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

POOJA MITESH CHAVAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kiduja India Ltd

Summary

Kiduja India Ltd was established in Nov.85. The Company is primarily engaged in business of Investments and dealing in Shares and Securities. The Company is registered as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India.The Company converted 2,23,000 Fully Convertible Debentures of Rs.50/- each into 11,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par in the year 1996, which thus increased the Equity to Rs.0.60 crores.In 1997, the company again raised its Equity Share Capital by Issuing 11,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par,thereby taking the total Equity to Rs.1.72 crores.
Company FAQs

What is the Kiduja India Ltd share price today?

The Kiduja India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹429.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kiduja India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kiduja India Ltd is ₹103.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kiduja India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kiduja India Ltd is 3.07 and -17.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kiduja India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kiduja India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kiduja India Ltd is ₹160 and ₹515.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kiduja India Ltd?

Kiduja India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.18%, 3 Years at 15.27%, 1 Year at 146.35%, 6 Month at 77.55%, 3 Month at 1.58% and 1 Month at -1.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kiduja India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kiduja India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

