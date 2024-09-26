AGM 26/09/2024 This is to inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 26th September 2024 at 10:00 a.m. which concluded at 11:00 a.m. and item(s) of business as mentioned in the Notice dated 30th August 2024 convening the AGM were transacted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) We upload herewith Scrutinizer Report Dated 27-09-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)