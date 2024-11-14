Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KIDUJA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 which commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 05.15 p.m., have inter alia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

KIDUJA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) consider a proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs.10/- (Rupee Ten only) each to Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each; and (b) alteration of authorised share capital clause of the Company; subject to such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our prior intimation dated 13th August 2024 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 30th August, 2024 which commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:30 a.m. have inter alia, approved and taken on record the following: 1. sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs.10/- (Rupee Ten only) each to Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each; and 2. alteration of authorised share capital clause of the Company; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) a) Sub-division/ Split of Existing Equity Shares of the Company. b) Consequent Alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

KIDUJA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kiduja India Limited will be held on Friday 09th August 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited standalone financial results & Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

KIDUJA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kiduja India Limited will be held on Thursday 20th June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Equity Convertible Warrants. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held on 20th June, 2024 has approved conversion of 4,00,000 Equity Convertible Equity Warrants into 4,00,000 Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

KIDUJA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kiduja India Limited will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Attached herewith the Audited Financial Results, Auditors Report, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets and Liabilities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

KIDUJA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kiduja India Limited will be held on Thursday 28th March 2024 at 05.30 p.m. at a shorter notice at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Equity Convertible Warrants. Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the ICDR Regulation) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended Takeover Regulations) and the prior intimation given by the company dated 22nd March 2024, we wish to inform you that due to non-availability of Directors, the Company had rescheduled the timing of the Board Meeting which was to be conducted at 05:30 p.m. was now conducted at 11:00 a.m. The Board of Directors have inter alia, approved and taken on record the Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants. You are requested to kindly consider the same, take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

KIDUJA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kiduja India Limited will be held on Saturday 16th March 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the allotment of Convertible Warrants to Promoters on Preferential basis. Pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 16th November 2023 and approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th December 2023 and pursuant to In-principle approval granted by BSE Limited vide their dated 13th March 2024 and upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 1,71,25,000/- (Rupees One Crore Seventy One Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand) at the rate of Rs. 100/- per warrant (being 25% of the issue price per warrant) as warrant subscription price, the Board of Directors of the Company, has considered and approved the Allotment of 6,85,000 (Six Lakhs Eighty Five Thousands) warrants on preferential basis, to Mr. Ashish D. Jaipuria, Mr. Ujjval A. Jaipuria and Mr. Kushal A. Jaipuria (Allottees) (as per the list enclosed marked as Annexure I). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.03.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024