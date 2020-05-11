Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
135.41
13.91
13.91
13.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.6
-13.86
3.16
20.27
Net Worth
170.01
0.05
17.07
34.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
189.33
189.53
188.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
8.88
4.86
4.86
Total Liabilities
170.01
198.26
211.46
227.21
Fixed Assets
191.71
207.7
220.31
232.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
4.02
0
0
Networking Capital
-22.38
-14.35
-9.8
-6.88
Inventories
3.88
8.61
11.05
11.05
Inventory Days
3,074.09
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.14
0.14
0.14
Debtor Days
49.98
0
Other Current Assets
11.56
23.62
23.78
23.6
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-16.08
-1.67
-16.09
Creditor Days
5,741.17
0
Other Current Liabilities
-37.54
-30.64
-43.1
-25.58
Cash
0.69
0.9
0.94
1.18
Total Assets
170.02
198.27
211.45
227.21
