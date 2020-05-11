iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

8.67
(-4.93%)
May 11, 2020|01:07:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

135.41

13.91

13.91

13.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.6

-13.86

3.16

20.27

Net Worth

170.01

0.05

17.07

34.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0

189.33

189.53

188.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

8.88

4.86

4.86

Total Liabilities

170.01

198.26

211.46

227.21

Fixed Assets

191.71

207.7

220.31

232.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

4.02

0

0

Networking Capital

-22.38

-14.35

-9.8

-6.88

Inventories

3.88

8.61

11.05

11.05

Inventory Days

3,074.09

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.14

0.14

0.14

Debtor Days

49.98

0

Other Current Assets

11.56

23.62

23.78

23.6

Sundry Creditors

-0.3

-16.08

-1.67

-16.09

Creditor Days

5,741.17

0

Other Current Liabilities

-37.54

-30.64

-43.1

-25.58

Cash

0.69

0.9

0.94

1.18

Total Assets

170.02

198.27

211.45

227.21

