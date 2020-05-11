iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.67
(-4.93%)
May 11, 2020|01:07:46 PM

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.02

-17.1

-12.5

0.37

Depreciation

-12.6

-12.6

-0.34

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

-2.84

-0.14

Working capital

-2.91

-28.58

-14.13

-6.05

Other operating items

Operating

-32.53

-58.29

-29.81

-5.86

Capital expenditure

0

11.3

210.63

-0.5

Free cash flow

-32.53

-46.99

180.81

-6.36

Equity raised

6.32

81.56

147.75

141.68

Investing

0

0

-2.19

0.19

Financing

37

37.18

89.65

81.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.78

71.75

416.02

217.28

