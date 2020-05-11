Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.02
-17.1
-12.5
0.37
Depreciation
-12.6
-12.6
-0.34
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
-2.84
-0.14
Working capital
-2.91
-28.58
-14.13
-6.05
Other operating items
Operating
-32.53
-58.29
-29.81
-5.86
Capital expenditure
0
11.3
210.63
-0.5
Free cash flow
-32.53
-46.99
180.81
-6.36
Equity raised
6.32
81.56
147.75
141.68
Investing
0
0
-2.19
0.19
Financing
37
37.18
89.65
81.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.78
71.75
416.02
217.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.