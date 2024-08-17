Summary

Kilburn Chemicals incorporated on August 31, 1990 as Southern Tioxide is engaged in manufacture of Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide by the Sulphate route.This Williamson Magor group promoted company has its plant at Thoothukkudi in Tamilnadu with an installed capacity to produce of 3960 MTPA of Titanium Dioxide. This plant with indigenous process know-how has commenced commercial production in Nov. 1994 is the only integrated plant to produce Titanium Dioxide plant in India fully equiped with an Self Integrated Pollution Abatement scheme. The company went public to part-finance this project in June 1994.In the year 1996-97, the company was reffered to BIFR and the FIs have approved an rehabilitation package. As per it the company converted a part of intercorporate deposits to 11% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares. As envisaged in the package the company has reduced its equity share capital by 50% from Rs.14.85 Crs. to Rs.7.43 Crs. in the year 2000-01.In 1999-2000, the company achieved the distinction of the first Indian company to recieve ISO 9002 accredition for manufacture and supply of titanium dioxide.

Read More