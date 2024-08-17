iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Share Price

8.67
(-4.93%)
May 11, 2020|01:07:46 PM

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

8.67

Prev. Close

9.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

9.12

Day's Low

8.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

34.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:40 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

135.41

13.91

13.91

13.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.6

-13.86

3.16

20.27

Net Worth

170.01

0.05

17.07

34.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.02

0

0.11

0.01

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

841.93

-98.84

Raw materials

-2.44

0

-0.09

0

As % of sales

239.09

0

78.25

66.12

Employee costs

-1.53

-3.21

-0.33

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.02

-17.1

-12.5

0.37

Depreciation

-12.6

-12.6

-0.34

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

-2.84

-0.14

Working capital

-2.91

-28.58

-14.13

-6.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

841.93

-98.84

Op profit growth

-5.59

-63.27

2,154.66

-54.25

EBIT growth

-0.1

41.82

-3,314.23

-91.05

Net profit growth

-0.51

11.48

-6,729.41

-95.18

No Record Found

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kilburn Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Mukesh Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dilip Mukherjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manimala Dey

Director

Anjan Roy Chowdhury

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kilburn Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Kilburn Chemicals incorporated on August 31, 1990 as Southern Tioxide is engaged in manufacture of Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide by the Sulphate route.This Williamson Magor group promoted company has its plant at Thoothukkudi in Tamilnadu with an installed capacity to produce of 3960 MTPA of Titanium Dioxide. This plant with indigenous process know-how has commenced commercial production in Nov. 1994 is the only integrated plant to produce Titanium Dioxide plant in India fully equiped with an Self Integrated Pollution Abatement scheme. The company went public to part-finance this project in June 1994.In the year 1996-97, the company was reffered to BIFR and the FIs have approved an rehabilitation package. As per it the company converted a part of intercorporate deposits to 11% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares. As envisaged in the package the company has reduced its equity share capital by 50% from Rs.14.85 Crs. to Rs.7.43 Crs. in the year 2000-01.In 1999-2000, the company achieved the distinction of the first Indian company to recieve ISO 9002 accredition for manufacture and supply of titanium dioxide.
2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

