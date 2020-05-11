Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.02
0
0.11
0.01
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
841.93
-98.84
Raw materials
-2.44
0
-0.09
0
As % of sales
239.09
0
78.25
66.12
Employee costs
-1.53
-3.21
-0.33
-0.1
As % of sales
150.5
0
283.47
846.77
Other costs
-1.46
-1.47
-12.47
-0.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
143.68
0
10,677.65
3,757.25
Operating profit
-4.42
-4.69
-12.77
-0.56
OPM
-433.28
0
-10,939.38
-4,570.16
Depreciation
-12.6
-12.6
-0.34
-0.05
Interest expense
0
-0.06
-0.49
0
Other income
0.01
0.25
1.1
0.99
Profit before tax
-17.02
-17.1
-12.5
0.37
Taxes
0
0
-2.84
-0.14
Tax rate
0
0
22.71
-38.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.02
-17.1
-15.34
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-17.02
-17.1
-15.34
0.23
yoy growth (%)
-0.51
11.48
-6,729.41
-95.18
NPM
-1,665.01
0
-13,139.64
1,866.93
