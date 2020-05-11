iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.67
(-4.93%)
May 11, 2020|01:07:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.02

0

0.11

0.01

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

841.93

-98.84

Raw materials

-2.44

0

-0.09

0

As % of sales

239.09

0

78.25

66.12

Employee costs

-1.53

-3.21

-0.33

-0.1

As % of sales

150.5

0

283.47

846.77

Other costs

-1.46

-1.47

-12.47

-0.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

143.68

0

10,677.65

3,757.25

Operating profit

-4.42

-4.69

-12.77

-0.56

OPM

-433.28

0

-10,939.38

-4,570.16

Depreciation

-12.6

-12.6

-0.34

-0.05

Interest expense

0

-0.06

-0.49

0

Other income

0.01

0.25

1.1

0.99

Profit before tax

-17.02

-17.1

-12.5

0.37

Taxes

0

0

-2.84

-0.14

Tax rate

0

0

22.71

-38.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.02

-17.1

-15.34

0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-17.02

-17.1

-15.34

0.23

yoy growth (%)

-0.51

11.48

-6,729.41

-95.18

NPM

-1,665.01

0

-13,139.64

1,866.93

