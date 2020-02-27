Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
6.75
6.75
6.75
6.75
Preference Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Reserves
-9.03
-8.99
-8.9
-8.67
Net Worth
-1.08
-1.04
-0.95
-0.72
Minority Interest
Debt
6.2
6.17
6.13
6.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
5.13
5.14
5.19
5.88
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Networking Capital
2.08
2.08
2.13
2.23
Inventories
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Inventory Days
0
0
4.91
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.99
Debtor Days
0
0
97.37
Other Current Assets
2.78
2.79
3.05
2.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.62
-0.61
-0.51
-0.51
Creditor Days
0
0
50.16
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.15
-0.46
-0.43
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.64
Total Assets
5.13
5.14
5.19
5.9
