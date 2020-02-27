Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.08
-0.31
-0.75
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-1.26
-3.64
-9.36
Other operating items
Operating
-0.06
-1.34
-3.96
-10.13
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.08
0
Free cash flow
-0.06
-1.34
-4.04
-10.13
Equity raised
-17.97
-17.57
-15.5
-16.38
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.37
12.76
20.55
38.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.67
-6.16
1
11.7
