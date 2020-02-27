Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
3.71
0.03
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
9,493.6
-98.87
Raw materials
0
0
-3.56
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
95.93
77.27
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.17
-0.22
As % of sales
0
0
4.74
579.17
Other costs
-0.02
-0.04
-0.29
-0.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
7.96
1,513.47
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.09
-0.32
-0.8
OPM
0
0
-8.64
-2,069.92
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.08
-0.31
-0.75
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
-0.08
-0.31
-0.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
-0.08
-0.31
-0.75
yoy growth (%)
-53.65
-72.18
-57.98
-5.29
NPM
0
0
-8.56
-1,954.64
