SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.1
Prev. Close₹1.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.1
Day's Low₹1.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
6.75
6.75
6.75
6.75
Preference Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Reserves
-9.03
-8.99
-8.9
-8.67
Net Worth
-1.08
-1.04
-0.95
-0.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
3.71
0.03
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
9,493.6
-98.87
Raw materials
0
0
-3.56
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
95.93
77.27
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.17
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.08
-0.31
-0.75
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-1.26
-3.64
-9.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
9,493.6
-98.87
Op profit growth
-56.72
-68.83
-59.93
-1.13
EBIT growth
-53.65
-72.18
-57.98
-4.86
Net profit growth
-53.65
-72.18
-57.98
-5.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
28.4
27.12
26.72
34.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.4
27.12
26.72
34.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.09
3.01
18.73
0.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|95,083.58
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.43
|16,951.46
|139.14
|0.62
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|56.09
|15,782.38
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.62
|13,541.01
|134.41
|3.12
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.14
|8,856.2
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Independent Director
Amresh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Jhumur Bhattacharjee
Independent Director
Dilip Mukherjee
Managing Director
Gopi Krishna Ganguly
Additional Director
Neha Punit Agrawal
Whole Time Director
Gaurav Kasat
Additional Director
Pratiksha Rathi
Shantiniketan 15 & 16th Flr,
8 Camac Street,
West Bengal - 700017
Tel: 91-033-22827722/8501
Website: -
Email: koalcorprate@kilburn.in
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, trading and providing after-sales service support on diverse range of Office Automation Products. The company operates in three main segments...
