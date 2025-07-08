iifl-logo
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Share Price Live

1.1
(0.00%)
Feb 27, 2020|02:08:51 PM

  • Open1.1
  • Day's High1.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.1
  • Day's Low1.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.74
  • Div. Yield0
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:58 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 6.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

6.75

6.75

6.75

6.75

Preference Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Reserves

-9.03

-8.99

-8.9

-8.67

Net Worth

-1.08

-1.04

-0.95

-0.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

3.71

0.03

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

9,493.6

-98.87

Raw materials

0

0

-3.56

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

95.93

77.27

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.05

-0.17

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.08

-0.31

-0.75

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-1.26

-3.64

-9.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

9,493.6

-98.87

Op profit growth

-56.72

-68.83

-59.93

-1.13

EBIT growth

-53.65

-72.18

-57.98

-4.86

Net profit growth

-53.65

-72.18

-57.98

-5.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

28.4

27.12

26.72

34.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.4

27.12

26.72

34.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.09

3.01

18.73

0.87

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

095,083.5867.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.4316,951.46139.140.62234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

56.0915,782.38-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.6213,541.01134.413.12586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.148,856.2-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kilburn Office Automation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Amresh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Jhumur Bhattacharjee

Independent Director

Dilip Mukherjee

Managing Director

Gopi Krishna Ganguly

Additional Director

Neha Punit Agrawal

Whole Time Director

Gaurav Kasat

Additional Director

Pratiksha Rathi

Registered Office

Shantiniketan 15 & 16th Flr,

8 Camac Street,

West Bengal - 700017

Tel: 91-033-22827722/8501

Website: -

Email: koalcorprate@kilburn.in

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, trading and providing after-sales service support on diverse range of Office Automation Products. The company operates in three main segments...
Reports by Kilburn Office Automation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kilburn Office Automation Ltd share price today?

The Kilburn Office Automation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is ₹0.74 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is 0 and 0.09 as of 27 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kilburn Office Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd?

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.21%, 3 Years at -29.36%, 1 Year at -83.80%, 6 Month at -67.74%, 3 Month at -51.75% and 1 Month at -4.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 93.78 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 6.21 %

