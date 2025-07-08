Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Summary

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, trading and providing after-sales service support on diverse range of Office Automation Products. The company operates in three main segments namely, Document Management Products/Solutions, Banking Products & Mailing Products. The company offers document management products/solutions, including digital copiers; digital multifunctional products; and color copiers/MFPs. They provide mailing products and solutions comprising digital postal franking machines, tax meters, and stamp canceling machines. Banking products consisting of counterfeit note detectors, coin vending machines, cheque drop box machines/solutions, bundle note strapping machines, and shrink wrap machines. In addition, the company offers various office products, including document binders and paper shredders; and drawing office equipments comprising ammonia printing machines, NC scribers, and Diazo papers, as well as offers scanning and digitization services.Kilburn Office Automation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1980 with the name Eagle Smelting Company. The company was established with the objective of smelting non-ferrous metals and alloys. In the year 1987, the three decade old Reprographics Division of Williamson Magor was hived off as a separate entity, Kilburn Reprographics Ltd.During the year 1987-88, the company was converted into a deemed public company to public company and the name of the company was changed from Eagle Smelting Company Ltd to Kilburn Reprographics Ltd.In April 1988, the company commenced commercial production of Franking Machines and Printing Machines for Drawing Offices. They also manufactured tamp Cancelling Machine to meet the Standards of the Department of Post, Govt of India. In July 1988, they introduced Comb Binding Machines and Plain Paper Copiers.During the year 1995-96, the company commissioned the new plant at Daman for manufacturing Ammonia Paper. In September 1996, they entered into a tie up with Pitney Bowes Inc, USA, the world leader in Mailing System Products, service and technologies.During the year 2004-05, the factory premises of the company at Bhasa on the outskirts of Kolkata was relocated at a smaller leased premises and in September 2004, they sold the Bhasa factory. They made a tie-up with Kyocera Mita Singapore Pvt Ltd for increasing their market share on the digital range of Copiers & Multifunctional Products. Also, they launched an array of new products which include Electronic Memory Copyboards, Stamp Cancelling Machines and a range of Note Counting Machines.In December 2004, the company sold their Mailing division to Pitney Bowes India Pvt Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Pitney Bowes Inc, USA on a slump-sale basis with effect from September 30, 2004. Even after the sale of the Mailing Business, they continued their presence in the mailing segment as a limited distributor of Pitney Bowes.During the year 2007-08, the company entered into a marketing and servicing agreement with the Indian subsidiary of Kusters Engineering of Netherland for Coin Vending Machines and Cheque Drop Box Machines & Solutions. Also, they signed an MoU with Indian Post for the launched Remotely Managed Franking System using new generation Digital Franking Machines.During the year, the company started producing Note Counting machine with the production capacity of 3000 Nos. In March 2008, KRL Finance and Investments Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary company.During the year 2008-09, the company made a marketing tie-up for additional new products and to diversify their marketing range with a view to optimal usage of their pan-India sales and servicing infra-structure. They established a virtual dominance in the marketing of Coin Vending Machines and Note Counting Machines. Also, they launched Cheque Drop Machines and Note Strapping/Wrapping Machines.The company is having plans to diversify their product range to cover high-end (60 cpm & above) B/W Copiers as also a range of colour Copiers in tie-up with Kyocera Mita India Pvt Ltd. They are also in the process of launching Remotely Managed Digital Franking Machines in tune with the Department of Posts migration policy.