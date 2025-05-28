Board Meeting 28 May 2025 21 May 2025

Kilburn Office Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it may be noted that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e., May 28, 2025, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) and as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations) along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 11 Feb 2025

KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it may be noted that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e., February 14, 2025, approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) and as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations) along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 12 Dec 2024