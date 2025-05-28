iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Board Meeting

1.1
(0.00%)
Feb 27, 2020|02:08:51 PM

Kilburn Off. Aut CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202521 May 2025
Kilburn Office Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it may be noted that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e., May 28, 2025, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) and as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations) along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202511 Feb 2025
KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it may be noted that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e., February 14, 2025, approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) and as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations) along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting2 Jan 202512 Dec 2024
KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024) KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated 12th December 2024 regarding the Board Meeting to be held on 25th December 2024, due to the non-availability of directors, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on 02nd January 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/12/2024) Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025)

Kilburn Off. Aut: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kilburn Office Automation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.