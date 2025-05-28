|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Kilburn Office Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it may be noted that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e., May 28, 2025, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) and as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations) along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|11 Feb 2025
|KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it may be noted that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e., February 14, 2025, approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) and as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations) along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jan 2025
|12 Dec 2024
|KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024) KILBURN OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated 12th December 2024 regarding the Board Meeting to be held on 25th December 2024, due to the non-availability of directors, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on 02nd January 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/12/2024) Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025)
