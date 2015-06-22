iifl-logo-icon 1
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Balance Sheet

1.3
(-3.70%)
Jun 22, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

808.72

577.65

497.78

273.39

Preference Capital

553.1

553.1

553.1

97

Reserves

-14,281.64

-6,213.15

-4,002.07

-4,240.86

Net Worth

-12,919.82

-5,082.4

-2,951.19

-3,870.47

Minority Interest

Debt

9,407.12

8,719.03

7,026.22

7,922.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

232.35

359.12

406.67

Total Liabilities

-3,512.7

3,868.98

4,434.15

4,458.8

Fixed Assets

711.93

1,443.03

1,571.89

2,535.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

4,278.22

3,286.9

2,841.03

Networking Capital

-4,243.71

-2,034.57

-677.04

-1,123.87

Inventories

192.51

211.22

193.08

171.32

Inventory Days

140.14

14.03

11.3

Sundry Debtors

20.05

187.59

440.53

322.48

Debtor Days

14.59

12.46

25.79

Other Current Assets

1,893.92

3,049.53

2,872.96

1,936.9

Sundry Creditors

-2,643.17

-2,816.52

-2,199.06

-2,602.66

Creditor Days

1,924.19

187.13

128.76

Other Current Liabilities

-3,707.02

-2,666.39

-1,984.56

-951.91

Cash

19.05

182.27

252.36

206.47

Total Assets

-3,512.7

3,868.98

4,434.15

4,458.8

