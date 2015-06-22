Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
808.72
577.65
497.78
273.39
Preference Capital
553.1
553.1
553.1
97
Reserves
-14,281.64
-6,213.15
-4,002.07
-4,240.86
Net Worth
-12,919.82
-5,082.4
-2,951.19
-3,870.47
Minority Interest
Debt
9,407.12
8,719.03
7,026.22
7,922.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
232.35
359.12
406.67
Total Liabilities
-3,512.7
3,868.98
4,434.15
4,458.8
Fixed Assets
711.93
1,443.03
1,571.89
2,535.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
4,278.22
3,286.9
2,841.03
Networking Capital
-4,243.71
-2,034.57
-677.04
-1,123.87
Inventories
192.51
211.22
193.08
171.32
Inventory Days
140.14
14.03
11.3
Sundry Debtors
20.05
187.59
440.53
322.48
Debtor Days
14.59
12.46
25.79
Other Current Assets
1,893.92
3,049.53
2,872.96
1,936.9
Sundry Creditors
-2,643.17
-2,816.52
-2,199.06
-2,602.66
Creditor Days
1,924.19
187.13
128.76
Other Current Liabilities
-3,707.02
-2,666.39
-1,984.56
-951.91
Cash
19.05
182.27
252.36
206.47
Total Assets
-3,512.7
3,868.98
4,434.15
4,458.8
