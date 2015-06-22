Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
501.38
5,493.4
6,233.37
yoy growth (%)
-90.87
-11.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-349.15
-673.51
-676
As % of sales
69.63
12.26
10.84
Other costs
-2,960.48
-6,978.28
-5,786.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
590.46
127.03
92.82
Operating profit
-2,808.26
-2,158.39
-228.98
OPM
-560.1
-39.29
-3.67
Depreciation
-238.78
-341.86
-241.03
Interest expense
-1,436.15
-1,276.33
-1,312.94
Other income
182.07
330.49
262.18
Profit before tax
-4,301.11
-3,446.09
-1,520.78
Taxes
0
1,118.08
493.38
Tax rate
0
-32.44
-32.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4,301.11
-2,328
-1,027.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-4,301.11
-2,328
-1,027.39
yoy growth (%)
84.75
126.59
NPM
-857.85
-42.37
-16.48
