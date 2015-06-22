iifl-logo-icon 1
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.3
(-3.70%)
Jun 22, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

501.38

5,493.4

6,233.37

yoy growth (%)

-90.87

-11.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-349.15

-673.51

-676

As % of sales

69.63

12.26

10.84

Other costs

-2,960.48

-6,978.28

-5,786.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

590.46

127.03

92.82

Operating profit

-2,808.26

-2,158.39

-228.98

OPM

-560.1

-39.29

-3.67

Depreciation

-238.78

-341.86

-241.03

Interest expense

-1,436.15

-1,276.33

-1,312.94

Other income

182.07

330.49

262.18

Profit before tax

-4,301.11

-3,446.09

-1,520.78

Taxes

0

1,118.08

493.38

Tax rate

0

-32.44

-32.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4,301.11

-2,328

-1,027.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-4,301.11

-2,328

-1,027.39

yoy growth (%)

84.75

126.59

NPM

-857.85

-42.37

-16.48

