Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-4,301.11

-3,446.09

-1,520.78

Depreciation

-238.78

-341.86

-241.03

Tax paid

0

1,118.08

493.38

Working capital

-1,517.88

-1,528

Other operating items

Operating

-6,057.78

-4,197.87

Capital expenditure

-897.62

-15.54

Free cash flow

-6,955.4

-4,213.41

Equity raised

-15,962.6

-7,807.34

Investing

0

-0.02

Financing

15,928.33

5,665.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6,989.67

-6,355.34

