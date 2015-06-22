Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-4,301.11
-3,446.09
-1,520.78
Depreciation
-238.78
-341.86
-241.03
Tax paid
0
1,118.08
493.38
Working capital
-1,517.88
-1,528
Other operating items
Operating
-6,057.78
-4,197.87
Capital expenditure
-897.62
-15.54
Free cash flow
-6,955.4
-4,213.41
Equity raised
-15,962.6
-7,807.34
Investing
0
-0.02
Financing
15,928.33
5,665.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6,989.67
-6,355.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.