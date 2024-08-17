Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹1.3
Prev. Close₹1.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.85
Day's High₹1.4
Day's Low₹1.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-166.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
808.72
577.65
497.78
273.39
Preference Capital
553.1
553.1
553.1
97
Reserves
-14,281.64
-6,213.15
-4,002.07
-4,240.86
Net Worth
-12,919.82
-5,082.4
-2,951.19
-3,870.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
501.38
5,493.4
6,233.37
yoy growth (%)
-90.87
-11.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-349.15
-673.51
-676
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-4,301.11
-3,446.09
-1,520.78
Depreciation
-238.78
-341.86
-241.03
Tax paid
0
1,118.08
493.38
Working capital
-1,517.88
-1,528
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.87
-11.87
Op profit growth
30.1
842.57
EBIT growth
32.04
943.94
Net profit growth
84.75
126.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,466.2
|26
|1,72,415.1
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
289.65
|0
|408.31
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Mallya
Additional Director
Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kingfisher Airlines Ltd
Summary
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd is the largest charter aviation company in India. Their principal activity is to provide commercial passenger airline and private helicopter and airplane chartering services in India. Their business unit Air Deccan, is Indias low cost carrier. Kingfisher Airlines Ltd was incorporated in June 15, 1995 as a private limited company with the name Deccan Aviation. The company was promoted by G R Gobinath, K J Samuel and Vishnu Singh Rawal. In January 2005, the company was converted into a public limited company. In September 1997, the company opened their first base at Jakkur and launched their first Helicopter. In June 1998, they opened their second base in Hyderabad and in December 1998, they commenced offshore flying operations. In June 2001, the company introduced first fixed wing aircraft and in November, they introduced the second fixed wing aircraft. In August 2003, first Air Deccan flights take place on Bangalore to Hubli and Bangalore to Mangalore. In December 2003, the company incorporated Deccan Aviation (Lanka) Pvt Ltd, which is a joint venture company. The company was established as a 52% subsidiary company to undertake helicopter services and airline operations in Sri Lanka. In August 2004, they introduced first Airbus A 320. In March 2005, Air Deccan, entered into tie up arrangement with Club HP.In June 27, 2005, Deccan Aviation (Lanka) Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary consequent to the transfer of 4% of their share to Srilanka nationals. In
Read More
