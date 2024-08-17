iifl-logo-icon 1
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Share Price

1.3
(-3.70%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

1.3

Prev. Close

1.35

Turnover(Lac.)

3.85

Day's High

1.4

Day's Low

1.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-166.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 AM
Jun-2015Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.54%

Foreign: 3.54%

Indian: 4.99%

Non-Promoter- 9.92%

Institutions: 9.91%

Non-Institutions: 81.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

808.72

577.65

497.78

273.39

Preference Capital

553.1

553.1

553.1

97

Reserves

-14,281.64

-6,213.15

-4,002.07

-4,240.86

Net Worth

-12,919.82

-5,082.4

-2,951.19

-3,870.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

501.38

5,493.4

6,233.37

yoy growth (%)

-90.87

-11.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-349.15

-673.51

-676

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-4,301.11

-3,446.09

-1,520.78

Depreciation

-238.78

-341.86

-241.03

Tax paid

0

1,118.08

493.38

Working capital

-1,517.88

-1,528

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.87

-11.87

Op profit growth

30.1

842.57

EBIT growth

32.04

943.94

Net profit growth

84.75

126.59

No Record Found

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,466.2

261,72,415.1-988.8016,969.696.64

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

289.65

0408.31-4.150124.38.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kingfisher Airlines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Mallya

Additional Director

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kingfisher Airlines Ltd

Summary

Kingfisher Airlines Ltd is the largest charter aviation company in India. Their principal activity is to provide commercial passenger airline and private helicopter and airplane chartering services in India. Their business unit Air Deccan, is Indias low cost carrier. Kingfisher Airlines Ltd was incorporated in June 15, 1995 as a private limited company with the name Deccan Aviation. The company was promoted by G R Gobinath, K J Samuel and Vishnu Singh Rawal. In January 2005, the company was converted into a public limited company. In September 1997, the company opened their first base at Jakkur and launched their first Helicopter. In June 1998, they opened their second base in Hyderabad and in December 1998, they commenced offshore flying operations. In June 2001, the company introduced first fixed wing aircraft and in November, they introduced the second fixed wing aircraft. In August 2003, first Air Deccan flights take place on Bangalore to Hubli and Bangalore to Mangalore. In December 2003, the company incorporated Deccan Aviation (Lanka) Pvt Ltd, which is a joint venture company. The company was established as a 52% subsidiary company to undertake helicopter services and airline operations in Sri Lanka. In August 2004, they introduced first Airbus A 320. In March 2005, Air Deccan, entered into tie up arrangement with Club HP.In June 27, 2005, Deccan Aviation (Lanka) Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary consequent to the transfer of 4% of their share to Srilanka nationals. In
QUICKLINKS FOR Kingfisher Airlines Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

