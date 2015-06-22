To The Members,

Your Directors present the 18th Annual Report along with the Audited Accounts of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2013.

Operations

Your Company’s operations during the year ended March 31, 2013 have resulted in:

(Rs. in million) Year ended March 31, 2013 Year ended March 31, 2012 Gross Income 6,834.61 58,239.08 Earnings before financial charges, lease rentals, depreciation & amortization and taxes (EBITDAR) (8,294.07) (259.90) Less: Depreciation & Amortization 2,387.82 3,418.66 Lease Rentals 7,100.81 10,584.54 Financial charges 14,361.55 12,763.35 Profit / (Loss) before taxes (32,144.25) (27,026.45) Provision for taxes (including FBT) - 11,180.85 Net Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities after tax (32,144.25) (15,845.60) Exceptional Item 10,866.95 7,434.48 Net Profit /(Loss) after tax (43,011.20) (23,280.08)

Operations

During the year under review, in view of the difficult operating environment as well as the engine problems, your Company’s airline operations and finances were severely affected. United Breweries (Holdings) Limited has filed a suit in the City Civil Court at Bangalore against International Aero Engines AG, its shareholders / joint venture partners and your Company being O.S. No. 6406 of 2012, alleging that the IAE V-2500 A5 engines supplied to your Company were inherently defective, both in design and manufacture, and has claimed damages of USD 210,400,000 plus Rs. 1621,000,000 (aggregating to approximately Rs.14,771 million as per the current exchange rate of approx Rs. 62.5 per US Dollar) and has reserved liability to claim further damages. No relief is sought against your Company in the said suit. Your Company discontinued international operations with effect from April 1, 2012. Thereafter for the reasons mentioned above, coupled with coercive action by the tax authorities who attached your Company’s accounts as well as the sources of revenue to your Company, your Company defaulted in its payments to several creditors and also delayed payment of salaries to its employees. Certain sections of employees resorted to sudden absence from work periodically, making it impossible for your Company to maintain its schedule integrity. The Director General of Civil Aviation ("DGCA") suspended your Company’s Scheduled Air Operator’s Permit ("SOP") on October 5, 2012 and the SOP expired by efflux of time on December 31, 2012. As per civil aviation regulations, your Compnay has a period of 2 years to renew the SOP. Your Company has submitted its application for renewing your Company’s SOP as also a revival plan for renewing the SOP and reviving the operations of your Company in a phased manner, which is under consideration of DGCA.

The revival plan has also been shared with the Lenders to your Company who however have been generally unsupportive of your Company’s efforts to revive the airline causing further hardship to your Company. Nevertheless, your Company diligently continues its efforts to bring in fresh infusion of funds into your Company and discussions with various prospective investors are underway, despite the persistent negative media statements being made by the Lenders about your Company as well as the hostile recovery action initiated by the Lenders proving to be a major concern for these investors.

United Breweries (Holdings) Limited ("UBHL"), Dr.Vijay Mallya and Kingfisher Finvest (India) Limited have filed a suit in the Hon’ble Bombay High Court, being Suit No. 311 of 2013 ("the Suit") against the consortium of bankers (Bombay Suit) who have advanced loans to your Company, inter alia, seeking the following reliefs:-

(a) For a declaration that the Corporate Guarantee dated 21st December, 2010 given by UBHL, the Personal Guarantee dated 21st December, 2010, given by Plaintiff 3 (Dr. Vijay Mallya), the Pledge Agreement dated 21st December, 2010, are void ab-initio and non-est;

(b) For a permanent order and injunction restraining the Defendants 1 to 18, their servants, agents or assigns, or any other person claiming by, through or under them or any of them, from acting upon, in furtherance or in any manner giving effect to the impugned Notices dated 16th March, 2013, or from taking any other or further steps to act upon or in furtherance of the Pledge Agreement dated 21st December, 2010, save and except in accordance with the procedure set out in clause 8.1 of the MDRA, issuing a notice thereunder;

(c) For an order and declaration that the transfer of 26,46,155 and 1,00,00,000 equity shares in USL and MCFL respectively held by Plaintiff 1 (UBHL), from the DP Account of Plaintiff 1 to the DP Account of Defendant 18, done pursuant to the impugned Notices is without the authority of law and void;

(d) That Defendants 1 to 18 be ordered and directed by a mandatory order of this Honble Court to restore status quo ante for all acts, deeds and things done pursuant to the said impugned Notices;

(e) For a permanent order and injunction restraining the Defendants 1 to 18, their servants, agents or assigns, or any other person claiming by, through or under them or any of them, from acting upon or in furtherance of the Corporate Guarantee dated 21st December, 2010 given by UBHL, the Personal Guarantee dated 21st December, 2010, given by Plaintiff 3 (Dr. Vijay Mallya) and the Pledge Agreement dated 21st December, 2010;

(f) That an order and decree of damages of the sum of Rs. 3199.68 crores as set out in the Particulars of Claim be awarded to the Plaintiffs;

(g) Pending hearing and final disposal of the Suit, for a temporary order and injunction restraining the Defendants 1 to 18, their servants, agents or assigns, or any other persons claiming by, through or under them or any of them, from acting upon, in furtherance or in any manner giving effect to the impugned Notices dated 16th March, 2013, or from taking any other steps to act upon or in furtherance of the Pledge Agreement dated 21st December, 2010, save and except in accordance with the procedure set out in clause 8.1 of the MDRA, including issuing a notice thereunder;

(h) Pending hearing and final disposal of the Suit, for a temporary order and injunction restraining the Defendants 1 to 18, their servants, agents or assigns, or any other persons claiming by, through or under them or any of them, from acting upon or in furtherance of the Corporate Guarantee dated 21st December, 2010 given by UBHL, the Personal Guarantee dated 21st December, 2010, given by Plaintiff 3 (Dr. Vijay Mallya) and the Pledge Agreement dated 21st December, 2010.

Your Company is a party defendant to the Suit, but no reliefs are sought against your Company. The Plaintiffs in the Suit moved an application in the Suit seeking ad-interim relief and pressed for a temporary order and injunction restraining the consortium of bankers, their servants, agents or assigns, or any other person claiming by, through or under them or any of them, from acting upon, in furtherance or in any manner giving effect to the impugned Notices dated March 16, 2013, or from taking any other or further steps to act upon or in furtherance of the pledge agreement, save and except in accordance with the procedure set out in clause 8.1 of the MDRA, including issuing of a notice thereunder. By an order dated April 2, 2013 the Hon’ble Bombay High Court declined the interim relief to the extent pressed for by the Plaintiffs at the aforesaid hearing. The consortium of banks have sold the shares pledged but the said sale of shares is still under challenge as the order passed by the Hon’ble Bombay High Court was at an ad-interim stage, and therefore still sub-judice. The Suit is pending before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court.

Your Company has also received recall notice dated April 2, 2013 from the State Bank of India ("Lender’s Agent"), calling upon your Company to forthwith pay the entire alleged principal and all accrued interest on and all other monies in respect of the various facilities aggregating to Rs. 6493.29 crores, failing which they would initiate steps for recovery.

Your Company also received Notice dated May 3, 2013, issued jointly by SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd. and State Bank of India as Lenders’ Agent to your Company purportedly under Section 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 ("SARFAESI ACT"), calling upon your Company to discharge the alleged outstanding liability of Rs. 6,027.42 crores (Rupees Six Thousand Twenty Seven Crores and Forty Two Lacs only) together with interest from April 1, 2013 and all other incidental expenses, to the Lender Banks within 60 (sixty) days from the date of the Notice, failing which SBICAP Trustee Company Limited would exercise its rights under Section 13(4) of the SARFAESI Act with respect to the secured assets listed in Annexure 1 to the said Notice. United Breweries (Holdings) Limited and Dr. Vijay Mallya have also been served with similar notices as alleged Guarantors on behalf of your Company. Your Company has challenged the legality and validity of these notices and is in consultation with its legal advisers to take other steps as may be advised by the legal advisors to protect your Company’s interests.

Thereafter the Lenders have filed proceedings before the Debt Recovery Tribunal ("DRT") at Bangalore. Your Company is in the process of consulting its legal advisors to protect its interests in these proceedings.

Your Companys immovable property viz Kingfisher House is subject matter of a Notice of Attachment from Service Tax authorities and Possession Notice by SBICAP Trustee Company Limited on behalf of the consortium of banks. Your Company is in the process of seeking legal advise in this regard.

In view of operating losses incurred during the year, your Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend.

Subsidiary

The statement of your Company’s interest in its only subsidiary, Vitae India Spirits Limited, as at March 31, 2013, prepared in accordance with the provisions of Section 212(3) of the Companies Act, 1956 is attached to the Balance Sheet.

Outlook

Your Company is confident that the persistent and committed efforts of the management to bring in fresh infusion of funds will be successful, provided that the Lenders show interest and commitment in reviving the operations of your Company instead of the current hostile and negative approach that is proving a major cause of concern to investors.

Capital

During the year under review, your Company’s Authorised Share Capital remained unchanged at Rs. 42,500,000,000/- comprising of 1,650,000,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and 2,600,000,000 Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

During the year under review, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of your Company has increased from Rs. 11,307,472,740/- divided into 577,647,274 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and 553,100,000 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 13,618,229,900/- divided into 808,722,990 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and 553,100,000 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each on account of the conversion of 50,956,985 8% Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs. 100/- each into 231,075,716 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Depository System

The trading in the equity shares of your Company is under compulsory dematerialization mode. As of date, equity shares representing 99.91% of the equity share capital are in dematerialized form. As the depository system offers numerous advantages, members are requested to take advantage of the same and avail of the facility of dematerialization of your Company’s shares.

Auditors’ Report

As regards the observations in point no. 1 of the Auditors’ Report, your Company has adopted the Exposure draft on Accounting Standard – 10 (Revised) ‘Tangible Fixed Assets’ which allows such costs on major repairs and maintenance incurred to be amortized over the incremental life of the asset. Your Company has extended the same treatment to costs incurred on major repairs and maintenance for engines pertaining to aircrafts acquired on Operating Lease.

As regards the observations in point no. 3 of the Auditors’ Report, the note numbers 34, 44, 46, 49, 52, 53 & 56 of Notes to Financial Statements are self explanatory.

As regards the observations in point no. 4 of the Auditors Report, your Company has come to the conclusion that no amount needs to be recognized in the financial statement for impairment loss based on information gathered, both internally as well as external sources, regarding the recoverable amount of assets.

As regards the observations in the Annexure to the Auditors’ Report, your Company has taken / is taking necessary steps to ensure improvement in certain procedures and also compliance with relevant laws. elevant laws.

Directors

Mr. Subhash R. Gupte, Director, retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

As informed to the Members in the last Annual Report, during the year under review, Mr. Manmohan Singh Kapur was appointed as an Additional Director with effect from April 24, 2012. He was appointed as a Director of your Company, liable to retire by rotation at the last Annual General Meeting of your Company, held on September 26, 2012.

The regulations of DGCA require that a person cannot be appointed as Director of an aviation company unless security clearance is obtained from the Government of India. Your Company had made applications for security clearance of the following persons for appointment as Independent Non-Executive Directors:

1. Mr. Shrikant Ruparel – who unfortunately passed away during the pendency of such application.

2. Mr. Subramaniam Santhanakrishnan who was nominated by State Bank of India in its capacity as the Lead Bank of the consortium of Lenders. However, during the pendency of such application, the Lenders suddenly commenced hostile enforcement action against your Company as mentioned hereinabove and rescinded the nomination of Mr. Subramaniam Santhanakrishnan.

3. Mr. Lalit Bhasin – whose application for security clearance is pending.

Your Company is in the process of identifying a few more reputed persons for nomination as Independent Directors subject to such regulatory clearances as may be required.

Auditors

M/s. B. K. Ramadhyani & Co., your Company’s Auditors have confirmed that they are eligible for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and it is proposed to reappoint them and to fix their remuneration.

Listing of Shares of Your Company

All the equity shares of your Company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The listing fee for the year 2013-14 has been paid to these Stock Exchanges.

Corporate Governance

A report on Corporate Governance is annexed separately as part of this Report along with a certificate of compliance from a Company Secretary in Practice. Necessary requirements of obtaining certifications/ declarations in terms of Clause 49 have been complied with.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed and forms an integral part of the Annual Report.

Human Resources

The information required to be provided in terms of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, have been included as an annexure to this Report.

Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP)

Your Company had approved ESOP 2011 at the Annual General Meeting of your Company held on September 28, 2011. As on date, your Company has not granted any options under ESOP 2011.

ESOP 2005/06 have been discontinued effective September 28, 2011 and no further options have been granted in terms of ESOP 2006.

Conservation of Energy, Research and Development, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The particulars as prescribed under section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under are not applicable to your Company.

The relevant information relating to Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo appears in the Note No. 31 (a) to (e) to the Financial Statements.

Directors’ Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, in relation to the Financial Statements of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2013, the Board of Directors reports that:

• in the preparation of the Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2013, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

• accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and that the judgments and estimates made are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as at March 31, 2013 and of the Loss of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2013;

• proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, for safeguarding the assets of your Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

• the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2013, have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Thank You

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation for such of the stakeholders that have continued to support your Company.

For and on Behalf of the Board of Directors Goa Dr. Vijay Mallya August 14, 2013 Chairman & Managing Director

ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT

STATEMENT OF PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 217 (2A) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956 AND COMPANIES (PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES) RULES, 1975

Employed throughout the year and in receipt of remuneration in aggregate of not less than Rs. 60,00,000 per annum

SL. NO. NAME AGE DESIGNATION / NATURE OF DUTIES REMUNERATION (Rs.) QUALIFICATION EXPERI- ENCE IN YRS. DATE OF COM- MENCEMENT OF EMPLOYMENT PARTICULARS OF PREVIOUS EMPLOYMENT 1 ANNU PRAVIN GAIKWAD 31 CAPTAIN 6,951,618 10+2, ATPL 12 16.07.2007 Air Deccan 2 ANSHAY MALHOTRA 25 CAPTAIN 6,213,585 HSC, ATPL 6 18.06.2007 Fresher 3 BED PRAKASH UPRETI 49 CAPTAIN 6,808,361 M. A. 28 01.04.2005 NECON AIR 4 BHANUMOHAN KAILA 45 VICE PRESIDENT - AGENCY SALES (WEST & SOUTH INDIA) 6,840,127 B.A., DHM, PGDBM 24 01.12.2006 United Spirits Ltd. 5 CHIRAG THAKKAR 28 CHECK PILOT 7,610,693 10+2, ATPL 9 13.06.2005 Air Deccan 6 DIMITRIOS SIPSAS 61 CAPTAIN 7,364,048 ATPL 12 27.01.2010 Olympic Aviation 7 DUMISANI MOYO 52 CAPTAIN 8,344,673 ATPL 30 01.06.2007 Oman Air 8 G SUMI RAJAKUMAR 28 CAPTAIN 6,699,360 10 +2, CPL 8 04.08.2006 Air Deccan 9 GEORGIOS MAVROEIDIS 58 CAPTAIN 7,037,173 ATPL 13 01.09.2010 Olympic Aviation 10 HITESH PATEL 48 EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT 38,715,402 MBA 29 18.01.2005 Jet Blue 11 INDERPREET SINGH 34 MANAGER - FOQA (ATR) 6,974,910 10+2 ATPL 12 03.03.2008 Continental Airlines 12 IOANNIS FRAGKOS 55 CAPTAIN 7,037,173 ALTP 17 01.09.2010 Olympic Aviation 13 IVAN JALALUDDIN 49 EXAMINER 7,178,143 HSC / ATPL 27 17.02.2008 Air India 14 JAYDEEP BRAHMBHATT 27 CAPTAIN 6,822,018 HSC, ATPL 7 06.05.2006 Fresher 15 KOTHANDARAM KRISHNA REDDY 54 CAPTAIN 6,615,152 10+2, ATPL 34 03.08.2009 IAF 16 M S VENKATESHWAR 48 CAPTAIN 6,183,302 10+2 ATPL 29 08.05.2009 IAF 17 MADHUKRISHNA R D 36 CAPTAIN 6,792,985 10+2, ATPL 15 21.04.2004 Air Deccan 18 MANOJ KUMAR AGARWAL 49 CAPTAIN 6,641,194 10+2, ATPL 30 14.05.2009 IAF 19 MARIA PATRICIA MONTA 57 CAPTAIN 6,873,735 ATPL 36 07.05.2006 Air Aces 20 MURALI RAMACHANDRAN 43 SR. VICE PRESIDENT - GROUND SERVICES 7,007,166 IHM 22 01.11.2008 Jet Airways 21 N N KASHIB 51 CAPTAIN 6,729,360 10+2, ATPL 32 15.06.2005 Air Deccan 22 N S KADIAN 57 CHECK PILOT 6,428,518 10+2, ATPL 38 16.05.2006 Air Deccan 23 NAVEEN CHAWLA 42 VICE PRESIDENT - INTERNATIONAL SALES 6,083,960 MBA 22 19.04.2010 Qatar Airways 24 NAVEEN RAHI 48 CAPTAIN 6,872,068 10+2, ATPL 29 01.04.2009 IAF 25 NIELS PEDER TERNVING 64 CAPTAIN 10,992,360 ATPL 29 25.07.2008 Scandinavian 26 PETER ANDREW FIWA 47 CAPTAIN 6,873,736 Deg in C Eng, ATPL, TRI 25 17.08.2006 Air Malawi 27 PRAVEEN SHARMA 52 CHECK PILOT 6,601,460 M. Sc. 31 01.10.2005 Tata Steel 28 PRAVIN VIJAY GAIKWAD 36 CAPTAIN 6,797,202 10+2, ATPL 15 16.07.2007 Air Deccan 29 PRIYA PAUL 40 CHECK PILOT 7,419,360 10+2, ATPL 19 24.09.2007 Fresher 30 PUNEET GROVER 44 CHECK PILOT 6,249,360 ATPL 23 14.07.2007 Air Sahara 31 RAJESH VERMA 54 EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT 13,362,218 B. A., PGDBM 28 20.06.2006 Jet Airways 32 RAJU RAJBANSHI 50 CAPTAIN 6,644,923 ATPL 29 16.06.2005 ROYAL NEPAL AIRLINES 33 RANBIR MOHAN 63 EXAMINER 7,036,936 10+2, ATPL 43 18.09.2009 Indian Airlines 34 RICARDO JARAMILLO 42 CAPTAIN 8,017,798 ATPL 20 01.05.2007 Serca Aeropurto El Dorado Bogota 35 RONALD NAGAR 63 SR. VP - OPERATIONS & TRAINING 11,609,340 ISC 38 19.02.2008 Indian Airlines 36 SAMARJEET SINGH CHEEMA 36 DGM - FLIGHT OPERATIONS DEL 7,509,360 10+2, ATPL 15 30.05.2005 Air Deccan 37 SANJAY AGGARWAL 44 CEO 33,927,986 M. S. 18 27.09.2010 Spice Jet 38 SERGIO CARRASCO 43 CAPTAIN 7,364,048 ATPL 22 21.02.2006 Air Aces 39 SHAILAJA GOPINATH 34 CAPTAIN 6,830,160 CPL 13 19.01.2007 Air Mahawaty Newzealand 40 SHITAL PATEL 38 CAPTAIN 6,699,985 ATPL 17 26.07.2008 Aer Arrann 41 SIKANDAR SHARMA 34 DEPUTY CHIEF - FLIGHT SAFETY 7,096,568 H.S.C. 12 15.01.2005 Jet Airways 42 SOURAV SINHA 46 SR. VP & CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER 8,265,174 M. Tech. 21 27.06.2008 Qatar Airways 43 SUNDARESAN NAGARAJAN 55 HEAD - CORPORATE FINANCE 8,307,360 CA 31 01.11.2011 United Spirits Limited 44 TALMAT AMAR FERMAT 64 CAPTAIN 7,364,048 ATPL 42 02.05.2008 Air Algeria 45 V SATISH KUMAR 40 CHECK PILOT 7,347,360 10+2, ATPL 19 17.02.2006 Air Deccan 46 VIJAY K. ARORA 60 EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - GLOBAL SALES 7,850,551 B. A. 36 01.12.2006 United Spirits Ltd. 47 VIJAY KAMAL 54 CHECK PILOT 6,567,110 HSC, ATPL 34 01.05.2005 Air Deccan 48 YOGESH PREMCHANDAANI 31 CAPTAIN 6,729,860 B.E- IT, ATPL 6 09.01.2007 Air Sahara 49 ZORAN RAKIC 52 CAPTAIN 9,129,453 ATPL 30 01.06.2007 Jet Airways

Employed for part of the year and were in receipt of remuneration at the rate of not less than Rs. 5,00,000 per month

SL. NO. NAME AGE DESIGNATION / NATURE OF DUTIES REMUNERA- TION (Rs.) QUALIFICATION EXPERI- ENCE IN YRS. DATE OF COMMENCE- MENT OF EMPLOYMENT PARTICULARS OF PREVIOUS EMPLOYMENT 1 AADITIYA J. GARG 29 CHECK PILOT 2,464,120 10+2, ATPL 6 10.04.2007 Air Deccan 2 ARPIT CHHATWAL 25 CAPTAIN 6,625,948 HSC, ATPL 5 10.12.2007 Fresher 3 ASHISH RANJAN 52 CHECK PILOT 3,267,447 10+2, ATPL 33 01.05.2004 Air Deccan 4 AVNI DOGRA 45 CHECK PILOT 5,089,707 HSC / CPL 24 23.10.2007 Air Sahara 5 B. N. KISHORE 50 CAPTAIN 3,424,976 ATPL 29 22.12.2008 IAF 6 BABU Y S 54 INSTRUCTOR 2,707,287 10+2, ATPL 34 02.05.2004 Air Deccan 7 DHIRAJ BALIRAM KANASE 43 CHECK PILOT 1,039,544 B. A. 22 04.08.2005 Indian Air Force 8 DINESH KANT SHARMA 51 EXAMINER 2,287,152 B. Sc. 27 03.01.2005 IAF 9 GAUTAM MALHOTRA 30 CAPTAIN 1,566,519 HSC, ATPL 10 01.04.2009 AIR DECCAN 10 INDIRA S. MITTRA 47 DGM - FLIGHT OPERATIONS MAA / CCU 3,421,644 ATPL 26 01.01.2009 Air Deccan 11 JASBIR SINGH 57 CAPTAIN 1,365,006 MBA 28 17.09.2007 Reliance Group 12 KARL J KATRAK 34 CHECK PILOT 2,346,158 10+2, ATPL 13 27.09.2003 Air Deccan 13 KRISHNAMURTHY SHANKAR 49 SYNTHETIC FLIGHT INSTRUCTOR 3,855,428 H.S.C. 26 09.05.2005 IAF 14 MAHESH KUMAR SHARMA 44 CHECK PILOT 3,267,174 10+2, ATPL 22 09.06.2003 Air Deccan 15 MANOJ CHACKO 43 EVP - COMMERCIAL 4,204,680 MBA 20 21.12.2009 AMEX 16 MANOJ T. DURUTKAR 33 SR. AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (A&C) 629,274 AME Diploma 8 20.06.2006 Indian Airlines 17 MOHNISH S. CHADDA 47 EXAMINER (SECONDED FLIGHT OPERATIONS INSPECTOR, DG 4,686,074 H.S.C. 25 07.11.2005 Air Lanka 18 NATASHA GUPTA 25 CAPTAIN 6,666,191 P.U.C. 3 24.05.2007 Fresher 19 NIRBHAY SINGH 33 CAPTAIN 682,206 10+2, ATPL 12 01.04.2003 Air Deccan 20 NITIN ANAND 41 HEAD - FLIGHT SAFETY 6,754,252 H.S.C. 20 23.11.2006 Air Deccan 21 P. ABHIJIT BHUSHAN 49 CAPTAIN 1,678,512 H.S.C. 28 03.01.2005 Jet Airways 22 PRAMOD SHARMA 51 EXAMINER 6,025,895 H.S.C. 28 07.03.2006 Indian Airlines 23 PRATIK C. MEHTA 34 CAPTAIN 619,866 B.Sc 12 16.12.2005 JET AIRWAYS 24 R. SENTHIL VELAN 40 SHIFT MANAGER (A&C) 662,900 AME Diploma 18 13.04.2007 Jet Airways 25 RAJESH MALIK 44 EXAMINER 6,553,580 H.S.C. 22 24.06.2005 Singapore Airlines 26 RAJIB BHATTACHARYYA 45 INSTRUCTOR 6,058,580 H.S.C. 24 28.04.2006 Alliance Air 27 RAJIV KOTHIYAL 54 EXAMINER 2,306,346 10+2, ATPL 29 01.01.2009 Air Deccan 28 RAKESH KAPOOR 47 EXAMINER 6,179,580 10+2, ATPL 26 15.04.2008 IAF 29 RANJAN SAIKIA 43 CAPTAIN 742,079 10+2, ATPL 21 27.09.2007 Fresher 30 RAVI NATHAN 52 CAPTAIN 1,056,560 10+2, ATPL 33 08.06.2003 Air Deccan 31 REHAL H S 55 CHECK PILOT 1,179,340 10+2, ATPL 36 21.04.2004 Air Deccan 32 S. KASTURI CHARI 43 SHIFT MANAGER (A&C) 662,900 AME Diploma 21 19.04.2007 Jet Airways 33 SAMIR SHEOPORI 61 CAPTAIN 2,031,412 H.S.C. 31 03.01.2005 Alliance Air 34 SANJEEV MARWAH 45 AVP - FLIGHT OPERATIONS TRAINING 3,670,732 H.S.C. 23 07.03.2006 Indian Airlines 35 SAUGATA SENGUPTA 35 SR. AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (A&C) 704,359 AME Diploma 9 20.01.2006 Sahara Airlines 36 SRINIVAS RAO 45 CAPTAIN 3,098,513 B. Sc. 24 03.10.2006 Sri Lankan Airways 37 SUMANT MISRA 46 GENERAL MANAGER - FLIGHT OPERATIONS 7,887,309 H.S.C. 25 15.06.2005 Singapore Airlines 38 SYRUS S. MAZDA 56 CAPTAIN 1,934,828 H.S.C. 32 01.09.2005 Blue Dart Aviation 39 VANDITA VERMA 27 CAPTAIN 6,327,661 B. Sc., ATPL 5 10.12.2007 Fresher 40 VARINDAR NATH SHARMA 59 SENIOR EXECUTIVE PILOT 5,563,580 10+2, CHPL 39 21.09.2009 Global Vectra Helicorptor / IAF 41 VIKRAM KAPOOR 44 INSTRUCTOR 6,079,542 B. Com. 23 03.10.2006 Sahara Airlines 42 VIMAL ROY 41 GENERAL MANAGER - FLIGHT OPERATIONS TRAINING 7,653,580 H.S.C. 19 03.01.2005 Jet Airways 43 VISHOK MANSINGH 48 AVP - ENGINEERING LOGISTICS & SYSTEMS 5,077,215 B. E. 27 05.08.2008 Blue Dart Aviation Ltd 44 VISHWAS GANESH DATAR 56 CAPTAIN 4,409,239 ATPL 34 17.11.2008 IAF

Notes :

1. Remuneration as shown above includes Salary, House Rent Allowance, Companys contribution to Provident Fund, value of Residential Accommodation and monetary value of perquisites as per Income Tax Rules.

2. No Employee is on Contract Employment. Other Terms and Conditions are as per Service Rules of the Company from time to time.