Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.62
-0.61
-0.56
-0.49
Net Worth
1.78
1.79
1.84
1.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.78
1.79
1.85
1.93
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.28
0.15
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.38
1.52
1.63
1.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.39
1.53
1.65
1.82
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.1
0.11
0.18
0.01
Total Assets
1.78
1.78
1.85
1.93
