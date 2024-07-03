Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹65.48
Prev. Close₹62.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.49
Day's High₹65.49
Day's Low₹60
52 Week's High₹92.79
52 Week's Low₹8.22
Book Value₹7.03
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.53
P/E27.24
EPS2.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.62
-0.61
-0.56
-0.49
Net Worth
1.78
1.79
1.84
1.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.18
0.01
-0.08
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0.99
-25.53
29.49
-16.38
EBIT growth
-23.17
51.13
-217.86
90.21
Net profit growth
-24.76
51.13
-259.41
1,123.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harish Sharma
Independent Director
Lakshminarayana Bolisetty
Managing Director
Rajani Navanath
Independent Director
Srikanth Yegireddi
Independent Director
Satya Narayana Vaddi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd
Summary
Richirich Inventures Limited was formerly incorporated on March 7, 1986 as Richirich Leasing and Finance Limited. Subsequently, the Companys name changed to Richirich Agro Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on March 26, 1992 and again the Company name got changed from Richirich Agro Limited to Richirich Inventures Limited in 2007. The Company provides various services, such as selection of property, negotiation, finance, documentation, and legal support services and further offer the services for residential, commercial, and retail properties, as well as for non agricultural land. The Company originally operated its 200 M.T. per day Solvent extraction in Rajasthan at Jodhpur. The Company was a part of agro based solvent extraction industry, till the year 2003. The Company had initiated the process of Rehabilitation Scheme at Andheri-West, Mumbai under the Maharashtra State Slum Rehabilitation Authority. It then started the negotiation with the existing tenants/occupants/slum dwellers for their individual consent to develop the area under the said Scheme. Later, in year 2009-10, the Company under the leadership of Shri Ashok.M.Chhajed had taken a new initiative of launching PROPERTY EX, a new area of business o deal in corporate services, advisory services real estate broking services, property management and HR management services. It had developed a real estate brokers network to buy, sale, and lease the property which offers corporate services, advi
Read More
The Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd is ₹54.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd is 27.24 and 8.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd is ₹8.22 and ₹92.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.99%, 3 Years at 118.86%, 1 Year at 622.83%, 6 Month at 324.93%, 3 Month at -7.80% and 1 Month at -21.60%.
