Summary

Richirich Inventures Limited was formerly incorporated on March 7, 1986 as Richirich Leasing and Finance Limited. Subsequently, the Companys name changed to Richirich Agro Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on March 26, 1992 and again the Company name got changed from Richirich Agro Limited to Richirich Inventures Limited in 2007. The Company provides various services, such as selection of property, negotiation, finance, documentation, and legal support services and further offer the services for residential, commercial, and retail properties, as well as for non agricultural land. The Company originally operated its 200 M.T. per day Solvent extraction in Rajasthan at Jodhpur. The Company was a part of agro based solvent extraction industry, till the year 2003. The Company had initiated the process of Rehabilitation Scheme at Andheri-West, Mumbai under the Maharashtra State Slum Rehabilitation Authority. It then started the negotiation with the existing tenants/occupants/slum dwellers for their individual consent to develop the area under the said Scheme. Later, in year 2009-10, the Company under the leadership of Shri Ashok.M.Chhajed had taken a new initiative of launching PROPERTY EX, a new area of business o deal in corporate services, advisory services real estate broking services, property management and HR management services. It had developed a real estate brokers network to buy, sale, and lease the property which offers corporate services, advi

Read More