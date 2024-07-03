iifl-logo-icon 1
Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd Share Price

61.97
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.48
  • Day's High65.49
  • 52 Wk High92.79
  • Prev. Close62.38
  • Day's Low60
  • 52 Wk Low 8.22
  • Turnover (lac)29.49
  • P/E27.24
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value7.03
  • EPS2.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

65.48

Prev. Close

62.38

Turnover(Lac.)

29.49

Day's High

65.49

Day's Low

60

52 Week's High

92.79

52 Week's Low

8.22

Book Value

7.03

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.53

P/E

27.24

EPS

2.29

Divi. Yield

0

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.78%

Non-Promoter- 41.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.62

-0.61

-0.56

-0.49

Net Worth

1.78

1.79

1.84

1.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.18

0.01

-0.08

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0.99

-25.53

29.49

-16.38

EBIT growth

-23.17

51.13

-217.86

90.21

Net profit growth

-24.76

51.13

-259.41

1,123.16

No Record Found

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harish Sharma

Independent Director

Lakshminarayana Bolisetty

Managing Director

Rajani Navanath

Independent Director

Srikanth Yegireddi

Independent Director

Satya Narayana Vaddi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd

Summary

Richirich Inventures Limited was formerly incorporated on March 7, 1986 as Richirich Leasing and Finance Limited. Subsequently, the Companys name changed to Richirich Agro Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on March 26, 1992 and again the Company name got changed from Richirich Agro Limited to Richirich Inventures Limited in 2007. The Company provides various services, such as selection of property, negotiation, finance, documentation, and legal support services and further offer the services for residential, commercial, and retail properties, as well as for non agricultural land. The Company originally operated its 200 M.T. per day Solvent extraction in Rajasthan at Jodhpur. The Company was a part of agro based solvent extraction industry, till the year 2003. The Company had initiated the process of Rehabilitation Scheme at Andheri-West, Mumbai under the Maharashtra State Slum Rehabilitation Authority. It then started the negotiation with the existing tenants/occupants/slum dwellers for their individual consent to develop the area under the said Scheme. Later, in year 2009-10, the Company under the leadership of Shri Ashok.M.Chhajed had taken a new initiative of launching PROPERTY EX, a new area of business o deal in corporate services, advisory services real estate broking services, property management and HR management services. It had developed a real estate brokers network to buy, sale, and lease the property which offers corporate services, advi
Company FAQs

What is the Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd is ₹54.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd is 27.24 and 8.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd is ₹8.22 and ₹92.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd?

Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.99%, 3 Years at 118.86%, 1 Year at 622.83%, 6 Month at 324.93%, 3 Month at -7.80% and 1 Month at -21.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.22 %

