Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.18
0.01
-0.08
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
-0.06
-0.14
0.05
Capital expenditure
-0.05
0
0.05
-0.01
Free cash flow
-0.28
-0.06
-0.09
0.04
Equity raised
-1.11
-0.98
-0.88
-0.93
Investing
0.15
-0.07
0.02
0
Financing
-0.01
-0.01
0.02
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.26
-1.12
-0.93
-0.89
